October 21, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

India aspires to combine knowledge and strength with commitment to global peace: Rajnath Singh

India aspires to combine prosperity, knowledge and strength with commitment to global peace: Rajnath Singh in Tajikistan

Dushanbe, Oct 20 (IANS) India’s economic transformation, reform-driven governance, technological advancement and growing global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are paving the way for the country to combine prosperity, knowledge and strength with a commitment to global peace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Indian diaspora in Tajikistan on Tuesday.

Singh made the remarks while addressing members of the Indian community in Dushanbe, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence.

“Guided by the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India aspires to become a nation that combines prosperity, knowledge and strength with a commitment to global peace and the well-being of humanity,” Singh said.

Singh said India had moved from an era of “policy paralysis” to a “reform express” driven by clear policy direction.

“For us, reforms are not a compulsion; they are a conviction,” he said.

Pointing to defence manufacturing, the Defence Minister said defence exports have reached a record Rs 38,424 crore, while defence production has risen to Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

“We’re moving towards manufacturing both ships and chips, strengthening our position in strategic sectors,” he said, referring to India’s push in shipbuilding and semiconductor manufacturing.

Describing people of Indian origin as cultural ambassadors, Singh said the diaspora remains a strong link between India and Tajikistan, two countries bound by a friendship strengthened by the popularity of Indian songs, music, literature and cinema among Tajiks.

On the occasion, Singh also felicitated Professor Habibullo Rajabov, a renowned Indologist and the first Padma Shri awardee from Tajikistan, for his contribution to Hindi literature and education, the Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Singh met Tajikistan’s Prime Minister, Qohir Rosulzoda, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe.

“Delighted to meet H.E. Mr Qohir Rosulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan, at the commencement of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe. Underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan,” Singh stated on X.

--IANS

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