India and UAE explore opportunities to share best practices in digital governance

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla held a meeting with UAE's Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 in New Delhi on Monday, with discussions centering on expanding cooperation in education, youth exchanges, trade, investment and people-to-people ties.

Both sides explored opportunities to share best practices in digital governance through Digital Sansad, Artificial Intelligence (AI), parliamentary committee functioning and the Online Assurance Monitoring System.

During the meeting, Birla and Ghobash reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the historic bonds of friendship between India and the UAE through enhanced parliamentary cooperation, regular dialogue and exchanges of parliamentary delegations.

"Delighted to host H.E. Mr. Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the UAE, on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening the historic bonds of friendship between India and the UAE through enhanced parliamentary cooperation, regular dialogue and exchanges of parliamentary delegations. We also explored opportunities to share best practices in digital governance through Digital Sansad, artificial intelligence, parliamentary committee functioning and the Online Assurance Monitoring System," Birla posted on X.

"Emphasising the shared aspirations of Viksit Bharat and the UAE’s We the UAE 2031 vision, we discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, education, youth exchanges and people-to-people ties. We also recognised the India-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group as an important bridge connecting parliamentarians of our two nations," he added.

During the meeting, Birla and Ghobash exchanged views on regional developments and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in promoting peace and stability. Birla expressed appreciation for UAE’s support for India on global platforms and reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to deepening the enduring strategic partnership for mutual prosperity.

Lok Sabha extended a warm welcome to Saqr Ghobash as he arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

In a post on X, Lok Sabha stated, "Lok Sabha extends a warm welcome to H.E. Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates and Head of the UAE Delegation, on his arrival in New Delhi for the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. He was received by Shri Gulam Ali, MP."

The Forum, which commenced earlier in the day, has brought together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

--IANS

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