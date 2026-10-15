October 15, 2026 10:58 PM हिंदी

India and South Korea explore cooperation in nuclear energy, green hydrogen

India and South Korea explore cooperation in nuclear energy, green hydrogen

Seoul, Oct 15 (IANS) India and South Korea continue to explore areas of cooperation in environment and energy transition, including nuclear energy, green hydrogen and renewable energy, the Indian Embassy in Seoul said on Thursday.

India’s Ambassador to South Korea, Gourangalal Das, met Kim Jung-ho, Chairman of the Environment, Climate, Energy and Labour Committee of the National Assembly.

“Ambassador met Chairman of the Environment, Climate, Energy and Labour Committee of the National Assembly, Kim Jung-ho and explored areas of cooperation between India and the ROK in the domain of environment, energy transition including nuclear energy, green hydrogen and renewable energy,” the Embassy posted on X.

The Indian envoy has held a series of meetings with South Korean lawmakers in recent weeks.

Ambassador Das held a meeting with members of the South Korea-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly on September 15, with discussions held on ways to further strengthen parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties.

“Strengthening India-ROK Parliamentary Ties. Ambassador met with members of the ROK-India Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, including Chairperson Yun Ho-jung, Vice Chairpersons Moon Jeong-bog and Yoon Young-seok, and Members Kim Young-jin and Kim Jung-ho. They explored ways to further strengthen the parliamentary, cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries,” the Indian Embassy in South Korea had posted on X.

On September 3, Gourangalal Das met the Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Startups Committee, Kim Seong-won, and discussed strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and startups of both nations.

“Ambassador met Rep. Kim Seong-won, Chairperson of the Trade, Industry, Energy, SMEs and Startups Committee and exchanged views on a wide range of issues of mutual benefit, including strengthening economic and commercial relations, supply chain cooperation, clean energy and promoting SMEs and Startups of both countries,” the Indian Embassy in South Korea posted on X.

--IANS

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