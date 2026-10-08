India and Russia review military-technical cooperation, discuss co-production initiatives

New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) India and Russia on Thursday reviewed existing military-technical cooperation and discussed co-production and co-development initiatives at the inaugural session of the 24th Working Group meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry.

“The inaugural session of the 24th Working Group meeting of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military Technical Cooperation and Defence Industry was held in New Delhi on 08th October 2026,” the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

“The session was co-chaired by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar from India and First Deputy Director, FSMTC Mr Andrey A. Boytsov, from Russia. Senior officials from both countries joined the deliberations. The discussions were focussed on reviewing existing military-technical cooperation and forging co-production and co-development initiatives to further cement the India - Russia Strategic Partnership in Defence,” it added.

Last week, in a step towards deepening the India-Russia naval partnership, a six-member Russian Navy delegation led by Captain 1st Rank Sergei V Saitov visited the Southern Naval Command and the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, the Indian Navy said that the delegation, during its visit from September 27 to October 1, familiarised itself with the Indian Navy’s overall training architecture, infrastructure and facilities.

“Discussions explored avenues to deepen maritime cooperation, enhance interoperability and further consolidate institutional and professional linkages. A reflection of the enduring naval partnership between India & Russia,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

The visit comes amid continued efforts by India and Russia to strengthen their longstanding defence and strategic ties.

Last month, Indian Army chief, General Dhiraj Seth, concluded a three-day official visit to Russia, giving fresh impetus to defence cooperation between the two nations through meetings with senior Russian military leaders and visits to key military institutions.

It was an Indian Army Chief's first visit to Russia in eight years.

During his visit, General Seth met Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, with discussions focused on joint capability development, training exchanges, operational experience and expanding Army-to-Army cooperation, according to the Indian Army's Additional Directorate of Public Information (ADGPI).

–IANS

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