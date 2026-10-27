October 27, 2026 8:55 PM हिंदी

India and Russia discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation, collaboration in science and technology

India and Russia discuss enhancing parliamentary cooperation, collaboration in science and technology

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with the visiting Russian parliamentary delegation led by the Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin, in New Delhi on Tuesday with discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing parliamentary cooperation, expanding collaboration in science and technology and cultural exchanges.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026 in New Delhi. Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov and other officials were also present during the meeting.

"Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C. P Radhakrishnan, held a bilateral meeting with a Russian parliamentary delegation led by H E Mr. Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, at Parliament House today on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum 2026. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing parliamentary cooperation, boosting trade, and expanding collaboration in science, technology and cultural exchanges for the mutual benefit of both nations," the Vice President's Secretariat wrote on X while sharing details about the meeting.

On Monday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi, discussing bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities to deepen parliamentary linkages between the two countries.

“Pleased to meet the Chairman of the State Duma of Russia, Vyacheslav Volodin and his delegation in New Delhi. We discussed our bilateral cooperation as well as opportunities for deepening our parliamentary linkages,” EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In his address at the plenary session of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on Monday, Volodin noted that the BRICS countries are united in recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development.

“We represent countries with different political systems, economic models, and traditions. But we are united in building a multipolar world, respecting different approaches and national legislations, and recognising the right of each state to a sovereign path of development,” said Volodin.

Volodin highlighted that, over the 20 years of its existence, BRICS has become one of the key pillars of the emerging multipolar world and a just world order.

“The relations between our countries within BRICS are an example of effective cooperation, where sovereign states work on mutually beneficial terms, developing their economies and improving the well-being of their citizens,” said Volodin.

Volodin also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the forum in New Delhi and conveyed warm greetings and best wishes from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vyacheslav Volodin began his working visit to India on Sunday and met with his foreign counterparts for bilateral discussions on the sidelines of the BRICS forum in New Delhi.

--IAS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Indian nationals travelling to UAE advised to take adequate medical insurance with repatriation cover

Indian nationals travelling to UAE advised to take adequate medical insurance with repatriation cover

Indian trio Arkesh Bhatia, Anshul Mishra and Ribhav Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Golf at Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand from October 29 to November 1. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Indian trio Bhatia, Mishra and Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget (Photo: X of Chief Minister Uttarakhand)

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani (Photo: @ArshadMadani007/X)

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

'That's why I praised my team': Daren Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for West Indies against 'dangerous' India in the recently-concluded T20I series in India. Photo credit: IANS

'That's why I praised my team': Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for Windies against 'dangerous' India

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win (Credit: BFI)

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

‘India-New Zealand Rugby series exemplifies how sport can transcend borders’: MoS Raksha Khadse (Credit: SAI)

‘India-New Zealand Rugby series exemplifies how sport can transcend borders’: MoS Raksha Khadse