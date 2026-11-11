November 11, 2026 6:22 PM हिंदी

India and Moldova work on enhancing ties in energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building

India and Moldova work on enhancing ties in energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building (File image)

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) India and Moldova on Wednesday held the third Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) focusing on further enhancing cooperation in energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) and the Moldovan delegation was led by Corina Calugaru, State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Moldova.

During the FOC, discussions were held on the entire gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic, education, cultural, consular and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides emphasised to further enhance cooperation in energy, agriculture, connectivity and capacity building. Views were also exchanged on regional and global issues of mutual interest including cooperation in multilateral fora.

"India and Moldova share warm and cordial bilateral ties. The historic visit of the President of India to Moldova in July 2026, as the first Presidential visit from India has provided renewed momentum to bilateral relations. The discussions held at the FOC will contribute to further strengthening of India-Moldova bilateral partnership," read a statement issued by the MEA.

It added that both sides agreed to hold the next session of FOC in Chisinau at mutually convenient dates.

During her landmark State Visit to the Eastern European country in July this year, President Droupadi Murmu had appreciated the role played by Indian community in Moldova, including students, in strengthening the bonds of friendship between the two countries.

President Murmu had also attended a banquet hosted in her honour by President Maia Sandu of Moldova in Chisinau, before leaving for North Macedonia.

"Honoured to welcome President Droupadi Murmu, the first visit by an Indian Head of State to Moldova. India, the world’s largest democracy, is a valued friend. We’re building a partnership that delivers real results for our people," Sandu wrote on X.

Highlighting the significance of India-Moldova relations amid growing global instability, Sandu said the two democracies are bound by common values of freedom and dignity, and a shared commitment to working for the benefit of their citizens.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Murmu, Sandu said Moldova is choosing cooperation and trustworthy partnership, adding that Moldova can build a relationship with India based on shared democratic values.

"We are two democracies, a large one, a very large one, and a small one, but united through the same values: freedom, dignity, and work to the benefit of the people. In Moldova, you’ll always find a trustworthy friend," she said.

--IANS

/as

LATEST NEWS

Adani's Kutch Copper becomes 1st Indian producer to receive global Veramark assurance certification

Adani's Kutch Copper becomes 1st Indian producer to receive global Veramark assurance certification

John Malkovich recollects what he felt when he meet 12-year old Drew Barrymore at a club

John Malkovich recollects what he felt when he meet 12-year old Drew Barrymore at a club

Shehzad Poonawalla presents winning trophy for ‘Rise and Fall 2’ to Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis

Shehzad Poonawalla presents winning trophy for ‘Rise and Fall 2’ to Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis

Looting power, dividing society, hatred towards Indian culture: BJP lists 3 ‘divisive’ goals of INDIA Bloc (Photo: IANS)

Looting power, dividing society, hatred towards Indian culture: BJP lists 3 ‘divisive’ goals of INDIA Bloc (Lead)

Diaspora serves as living bridge between India and world: EAM Jaishankar

Diaspora serves as living bridge between India and world: EAM Jaishankar

Anushka Sharma, Minnu Mani named captains for India A women’s series against England A

Anushka Sharma, Minnu Mani named captains for India A women’s series against England A

Niraj secures quota place in 50m rifle 3P for 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles by claiming bronze medal in ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Doha on Wednesday. Photo credit: ISSF

Niraj secures 50m rifle 3P quota for LA 2028 Olympics with Shooting World C'ships bronze

Pak forces forcibly disappear three civilians, set houses ablaze in Balochistan (File image)

Pak forces forcibly disappear three civilians, set ablaze houses in Balochistan

Red Fort car blast probe exposes blueprint for spread of terror modules across India

Red Fort car blast probe exposes blueprint for spread of terror modules across India

Manish Malhotra recalls his mother's love-filled Diwali celebrations: Feeling stayed with me

Manish Malhotra recalls his mother's love-filled Diwali celebrations: Feeling stayed with me