India and Kenya discuss defence cooperation, exports and maintenance support

Nairobi, Jan 22 (IANS) India and Kenya held extensive discussions this week focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, with emphasis on defence industrial collaboration, capacity building, training, sustainment partnerships, information sharing, and long-term cooperation in defence exports and maintenance support.

The talks were held during the visit to Nairobi by a four-member Ministry of Defence delegation to advance bilateral defence industrial cooperation. The Indian delegation, led by Sanjeev Kumar, Defence Production Secretary, held several key meetings during its Kenya visit from January 19-21, the High Commission of India in Nairobi stated on Thursday.

During the visit, Kumar represented India's defence manufacturing and export ecosystem at the 3rd India–Kenya Defence Exhibition and Seminar, held on January 19 in Nairobi. The event was jointly organised by the High Commission of India in Kenya and the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), with support from the Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Government of India. The previous editions were held in 2022 and 2024.

The Exhibition and Seminar were jointly inaugurated by Soipan Tuya, Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Defence, along with Sanjeev Kumar and the High Commissioner of India to Kenya. The event saw participation from 21 Indian defence companies, representing both public and private sectors, showcasing defence platforms, systems, and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The companies participated under the aegis of FICCI, highlighting India’s 'Make in India' and export-ready defence solutions.

On the margins of the event, the Secretary held extensive engagements with senior Kenyan defence leadership, including Patrick Mariru, Principal Defence Secretary and Lt Gen John Omenda, Vice Chief of Defence Forces, along with other senior officers.

Secretary (Defence Production) also paid homage at the Joint India–Africa Commemorative Pillar at Mile 27, a memorial built by the Government of India and jointly unveiled on 23 June 2025 by the Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Kenya. Dedicated to the unknown Indian and Kenyan soldiers of the First World War, the memorial stands as a symbol of shared sacrifice and enduring partnership.

"The delegation also visited Kenya Shipyard Limited (KSL), Mtongwe, where discussions highlighted the practical potential of cooperation under the MoU between Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) and KSL, signed in August 2023, particularly in shipbuilding, repair, and sustainment," read a statement issued by the Indian High Commission.

"India and Kenya share long-standing friendly relations, with defence cooperation forming a key pillar of the bilateral partnership. The visit of the Secretary (Defence Production) further reinforced ongoing momentum in India–Kenya defence engagement and advanced prospects for deeper defence industrial collaboration, in line with India’s expanding defence partnership with African nations," the statement added.

