June 09, 2026 2:39 AM हिंदी

India and Japan discuss measures to further strengthen ties

India and Japan discuss measures to further strengthen ties

Tokyo, June 8 (IANS) India and Japan on Monday reviewed outcomes of recent high-level exchanges and senior-level talks while discussing measures to further strengthen bilateral ties.

The discussions were held during a meeting between India's Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, and Japan's Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Hiyoshi Takehiro.

"Today, I met with Hiyoshi Takehiro, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, and engaged in a meaningful exchange of views on further developing the Japan-India partnership," the Indian Embassy in Japan posted on X.

"In the meeting, we reviewed the outcomes of recent high-level exchanges and senior-level talks between Japan and India, while also discussing measures to further strengthen our cooperative relationship going forward," it added.

Last month, Mallick met Edogawa city Mayor Takeshi Saito at the Embassy. During the meeting, both sides held discussions on possible areas of cooperation, including promoting cultural exchanges, according to the statement released by the Indian Embassy in Japan.

On May 26, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, reaffirming during the discussions the vital role being played by the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific.

“Delighted to receive Mr Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Reaffirmed the vital role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” PM Modi wrote on X after the meeting.

Minister Motegi stated that, based on the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next 10 Years announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan last year, various initiatives are being pursued in the areas of security, economy, investment, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges. Furthermore, both sides agreed to cooperate in realising a strong and prosperous Indo-Pacific under an evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP), according to the statement released by Japanese Foreign Ministry.

Both sides confirmed that they will work together to achieve concrete results in areas such as economic growth through investment, innovation, and knowledge circulation, as well as cooperation in the field of economic security.

Minister Motegi met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi and discussed various facets of bilateral cooperation.

“Delighted to welcome FM Toshimitsu Motegi of Japan to New Delhi today. Held wide-ranging discussions on various facets of our cooperation, including economic security, trade, energy, supply chain resilience, shipping, technology, innovation, and people-to-people ties,” EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

Motegi also attended the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting along with EAM Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in New Delhi.

--IANS

akl/as

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