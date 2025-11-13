India and Hungary discuss strengthening ties, early conclusion of EU trade pact

Budapest, Nov 13 (IANS) India and Hungary on Thursday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral partnership, enhancing cooperation on issues related to the India-EU Strategic Partnership and early conclusion of trade pact between India and the European Union (EU).

The discussions were held during the meeting between India's Ambassador to Hungary Anshuman Gaur and Barna Pal Zsigmond, Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary, Hungary's Ministry of European Union Affairs.

"Ambassador had a comprehensive and fruitful meeting with Mr. Barna Pal Zsigmond, Deputy Minister and Parliamentary State Secretary, Ministry of European Union Affairs of Hungary. Excellent discussion on strengthening the India-Hungary bilateral partnership and enhancing cooperation on issues concerning the India-EU Strategic Partnership and early conclusion of India-EU trade pact. A shared commitment to boosting ties in the economic and political spheres," the Indian Embassy in Hungary stated on X.

Relations between India and Hungary have been close, friendly, multifaceted and substantive. People of Hungary remember with gratitude India's role in the 1956 uprising when New Delhi's intervention with the Soviet Union saved the life of Arpad Goncz who subsequently served as President of Hungary from 1990 to 2000. India is seen as a nation whose ancient culture and spiritual traditions and the academic and scientific excellence, specially in the “knowledge sector”, is deeply attractive to the people of Hungary.

On November 7, members of the Indian community participated in an event held at the Amrita Shergil Cultural Centre of the Embassy of India in Budapest to commemorate 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram.' During the event, Ambassador Gaur highlighted the historical and emotional significance of the song.

"The Amrita Sher-Gil Cultural Centre of the Embassy of India, Budapest, was the vibrant setting for a special commemoration today, marking the 150th anniversary of India's national song, 'Vande Mataram'. The event commenced with the Ambassador of India eloquently highlighting the profound historical and emotional significance of this powerful hymn. A key part of the programme was the sharing of excerpts from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impactful address delivered at the main event in Delhi, connecting our local celebration with the nationwide tribute," the Indian Embassy in Hungary posted on X.

It further stated, "The atmosphere reached a crescendo with the enthusiastic group singing of Vande Mataram by the assembled members of the Indian community and friends of India, followed by a truly moving rendition of the song performed specially by our talented Hungarian friends. We thank everyone for their spirited participation in celebrating this milestone of our cultural heritage!"

