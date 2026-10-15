India and Greece review defence cooperation, explore new initiatives

Athens, Oct 15 (IANS) India and Greece held the second Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation on Thursday where both sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and explored new initiatives in capacity building, training, regional security, defence industry and maritime cooperation.

Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, Amit Telang and Ambassador Michel Spinellis co-chaired the meeting held at the Hellenic Army Academy in Athens.

"The 2nd India-Greece Joint Working Group (JWG) on Defence Cooperation was held at the Hellenic Army Academy on 15 October 2026, co-chaired by Ambassador a.h. Michel Spinellis and Joint Secretary (IC) Dr Amit Telang," Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

"Both sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and explored new initiatives in capacity building, training, regional security, defence industry and maritime cooperation. They agreed to develop an industrial roadmap to promote joint ventures, co-production & co-development in areas of mutual interest," it added.

On Wednesday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held a meeting with Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence Athanasios Davakis in Athens, where both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritised policy planning, joint staff talks and defence industry collaboration.

Sharing details regarding the meeting, the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations on X wrote, "Deputy Minister of National Defence of Greece Mr Athanasios Davakis received Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh at the Ministry of National Defence in Athens."

"Both sides agreed to expand defence cooperation, prioritising policy planning, Joint Staff Talks and defence industry collaboration, alongside capacity building, joint exercises and regular bilateral exchanges," it added.

Singh met Greece's Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alexandra Papadopoulu, where they discussed evolving defence and strategic partnership.

The Ministry of Defence noted that India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding maritime security cooperation and strengthening defence partnership between the two nations in the maritime and defence industrial domains.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh met Permanent Deputy Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Greece Ms. Alexandra Papadopoulu and had a productive exchange of views on the evolving India- Greece defence and strategic partnership covering a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues. As prominent maritime nations, India and Greece attach special importance to further expanding their maritime security cooperation and strengthening bilateral defence partnership in the maritime and defence industrial domains," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

Singh also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at Syntagma Square in Athens on Wednesday.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh commenced his official visit to Greece with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier of the Hellenic Armed Forces at historic Syntagma Square in Athens, paying tribute to the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers," the Ministry of Defence's Directorate of Public Relations posted on X.

--IANS

akl/as