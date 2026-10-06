India and Germany vow to bolster defence partnership, deepening strategic and technological engagements

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff, General N S Raja Subramani and his German counterpart, General Carsten Breuer, met on Tuesday and reaffirmed the enduring India-Germany defence partnership.

“Gen NS Raja Subramani, CDS, accorded a warm welcome, along with a ceremonial guard of honour, to General Carsten Breuer, Chief of Defence, Germany, on his official visit to India on 06 October 2026. The discussions between the two leaders reaffirmed the enduring India-Germany defence partnership and focused on strengthening military cooperation and deepening strategic & technological engagements,” the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters stated on X.

Last month, addressing defence cooperation between India and Germany, Germany's Ambassador to India Jasper Wieck said the proposed submarine deal has effectively been finalised from the German side. He stated that the necessary documents have already been agreed upon by Germany and that the matter now rests with the Indian side to complete its internal procedures before concluding the agreement.

"In terms of the documents, it has already been finalised, and the German side has agreed to it. It is now up to the Indian side to complete and conclude its internal processes," Wieck said.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries across key sectors.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany, PM Modi described Germany as an important pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a key partner in advancing peace, stability and prosperity globally.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. As India and Germany celebrate 75 years of our diplomatic relations, we reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership across trade and investment, defence, clean energy, advanced technologies, talent mobility and other key areas. Germany is an important pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a valued partner for promoting global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X.

–IANS

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