June 18, 2026 11:31 PM हिंदी

India and France to launch Trishna satellite in 2027: PM Modi

India and France to launch Trishna satellite in 2027: PM Modi (Photo: @BJP4India/X)

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced that India and France will jointly launch the TRISHNA satellite next year, a mission designed to contribute to global water and food security.

Addressing members of the Indian diaspora in Paris during the final leg of his visit to France and Slovakia, PM Modi said the satellite project was a natural extension of the cooperation showcased at the AI Summits co‑hosted last year in Paris and this year in Delhi.

PM Modi emphasised that fifty or a hundred years from now, when this era is reviewed, it will be remembered as one driven by India’s aspirations.

He said today’s India was building the entire ecosystem of the future, investing across sectors that would shape the direction of the coming decades.

Referring to the “Bharat Innovates” programme held recently in Nice, PM Modi said the event had showcased India’s advancements in deep technology to the world.

He noted that 120 of India’s leading deep tech startups participated, facilitating around 1,400 B2B meetings and fostering global collaboration and innovation.

The Prime Minister underlined that relations between countries were no longer determined solely by trade, but also by trust.

He said that every nation sought reliable supply chains and stable partnerships, and that India was emerging as a trusted partner worldwide.

At the G7 meeting in Evian, PM Modi said he had emphasised partnerships based on trust and advocated equal collaboration with countries from the Global South.

He added that India’s message to the G7 Summit was clear: global governance would only be effective when inclusive, global growth would be sustainable when shared, and technology would be beneficial to humanity when trusted.

PM Modi also highlighted India’s achievements in digitisation, noting that the country had created unique digital health IDs for around 90 crore citizens, ensuring secure medical records and efficient healthcare delivery.

He said such achievements, including high‑speed internet reaching remote villages, would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Paris expressed immense joy and emotion after meeting PM Modi, describing the occasion as proud and memorable. They said his presence made them feel connected to their homeland, even though they were thousands of miles away.

Taking to his official social media platform X, PM Modi wrote: “Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India–France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences. He also attended the G7 Summit in Evian and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

--IANS

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