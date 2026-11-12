November 12, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

India and EU discuss security, economic, technological and people-to-people cooperation

India and EU discuss security, economic, technological and people-to-people cooperation

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence, on Thursday, with both sides discussing ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas and exchanging perspectives on the Ukraine conflict besides other regional and global developments.

Following the meeting, the EAM took to X and posted: “Glad to meet Dr. Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, Chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Security and Defence. A good discussion on our security, economic, technological & people-to-people cooperation, and next steps. Also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and other regional & global issues.”

Last month, EAM Jaishankar met EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta and discussed the ongoing global conflicts.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said, "Discussed the Ukraine conflict and the Gulf situation with EU HRVP Kaja Kallas."

The EAM last spoke with the European Union leader during a phone call on October 25 to coordinate diplomatic positions, touching upon global issues, including the conflict in the Gulf region.

Kaja Kallas, during her remarks at the first plenary session of the G20 meeting, also highlighted the crisis caused by the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East conflict.

"Russia's war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East pose major threats to energy and food supplies, trade and freedom of navigation. Maritime routes are global lifelines," Kallas said in a post on X.

"At the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Atlanta, I called for a Black Sea freedom of navigation arrangement and reaffirmed the EU's opposition to tolls and fees on international shipping routes," she said.

"Energy security and supply chain resilience are vital for global economic stability," the EU HRVP said.

Earlier, during his remarks at the session, EAM Jaishankar also reiterated India's stance on the importance of diplomacy during times of global challenges.

He stressed that military solutions would not resolve global challenges and that diplomacy must be given a chance, while warning that the Global South was paying a disproportionate price for attacks on shipping.

"Global South is disproportionately bearing the consequences of attacks on civilian shipping and seafarers, jeopardising the availability and cost of fuel, food and fertilisers," the EAM said, sharing his remarks in a post on X.

He said that there is an "urgent need to preserve the freedom of navigation and ensure cessation of attacks within the framework of international law, especially UNCLOS".

--IANS

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