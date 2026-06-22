June 22, 2026 8:57 PM हिंदी

India and China review progress towards gradual normalisation of ties

India and China review progress towards gradual normalisation

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held a meeting with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday on the sidelines of the two-day BRICS NSAs’ Meeting in New Delhi.

During their discussions, both sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted the progress towards gradual normalisation.

“NSA Ajit Doval, KC met Member of the CPC Political Bureau and FM of China, Wang Yi on 22 June 2026 on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ Meeting in New Delhi,” The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

“The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards gradual normalisation. NSA underlined that stable, predictable and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building of trust and better understanding between the two sides,” it added.

According to the MEA, the discussions were constructive and forward-looking.

NSA Doval also met the Secretary of Multilateral and Political Affairs of Brazil, Carlos Cozendey, on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs’ Meeting.

“Both sides welcomed the cooperation between India and Brazil under the BRICS framework and reviewed India-Brazil bilateral relations,” noted the MEA.

The two-day BRICS National Security Advisors’ Meeting is being held in New Delhi under India's chairship, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues.

During the meeting, the National Security Advisors/heads of delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’, according to a statement released by the MEA.

The officials will discuss the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges and the role of new technologies in emerging security threats. They will also review the outcomes of the recently held BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the use of Information and Communication Technologies.

–IANS

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