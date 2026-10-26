India and Canada hold inaugural Migration and Mobility Dialogue in New Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) India and Canada on Monday held their inaugural Migration and Mobility Dialogue in New Delhi, discussing ways to enable mobility and manage migration, which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said could be a "key driver" for the future growth of bilateral ties.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, and Ted Gallivan, Deputy Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

“Strengthening people-to-people ties. Secretary (CPV and OIA) Sripriya Ranganathan and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada Deputy Minister Ted Gallivan co-chaired the inaugural India–Canada Migration and Mobility Dialogue in New Delhi today,” the MEA stated on X.

“Both sides discussed enabling pathways for mobility and migration management which could be a key driver for the future growth of India-Canada ties,” it added.

Earlier this month, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar in New Delhi, saying both countries had an interest in stronger economic ties at a time of global uncertainty.

After meeting PM Modi, Anand said, “Canada and India have enormous potential to shape a more prosperous future, together. I had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today to discuss our strategic partnership and the opportunities ahead for trade, investment and security.”

“Nearly 80 years of diplomatic ties have been enriched by generations of families, students and entrepreneurs who have brought our countries closer. We look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Modi to Canada this December,” she added.

PM Modi said he had “a productive discussion" on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.

“India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries,” Prime Minister Modi stated.

EAM Jaishankar said the two ministers “reviewed progress in our ties across trade & investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges”.

It was Anand's third visit to India since June 2025 reflecting the "sustained high-level engagement and positive momentum" in India-Canada relations.

--IANS

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