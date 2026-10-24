India and Bahamas explore cooperation in orange, green and blue economies

Kingston, Oct 24 (IANS) Reflecting the shared priorities for sustainable and inclusive growth, India and the Bahamas continue to discuss expanding cooperation in the orange, green and blue economies, the High Commission of India in Kingston said on Saturday.

India’s High Commissioner Mayank Joshi, who is concurrently accredited to the Bahamas, paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Philip Edward Davis and reaffirmed the strong ties between the two nations.

“High Commissioner Mayank Joshi paid today a courtesy call on The Honourable Philip Edward Davis, K C, MP, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Reaffirmed the strong India–Bahamas ties rooted in shared democratic values, Commonwealth bonds and commitment to multilateralism and the Global South,” the High Commission posted on X.

“HC Mayank Joshi exchanged perspectives on expanding cooperation between India and Bahamas in the Orange, Green and Blue economies, reflecting shared priorities for sustainable and inclusive growth,” it added.

In September, the India-CARICOM Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), held on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA in New York, underscored the commitment of the two sides to deepen their relations both in the bilateral and global contexts.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Suriname’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Cooperation, Melvin W J Bouva, co-chaired the meeting, during which the co-chair of the 15-member CARICOM group of countries from the Caribbean region conveyed the group’s decision to support India’s candidature for UNSC term 2028-29.

The India-CARICOM FMM was attended by the Foreign Ministers of Barbados, Dominica, Bahamas, Guyana, Jamaica, St Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Haiti, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, the Finance Minister of Grenada, the CEO of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belize and the Secretary General of CARICOM, Carla Natalie Barnett.

“During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction at the steady progress in cooperation between India and countries of the CARICOM. The two sides held discussions on deepening political engagement; increasing trade and investment; cooperation in Agriculture and Food Security, Digital governance, Climate resilience and Energy cooperation,” read a statement issued by the MEA.

--IANS

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