November 06, 2026 3:28 PM हिंदी

In yet another honour killing, man kills niece in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In yet another honour killing, man kills niece in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

Islamabad, Nov 6 (IANS) A man allegedly shot dead his 18-year-old niece, injured another individual and his cousin in a honour-related incident in Oghi town of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Friday.

"The suspect first shot dead his niece at home and then went outside and opened fire on her alleged paramour and his cousin. We arrested him when he was fleeing," Pakistan-based daily Dawn quoted District Police Officer Mohammad Waqas Khan as saying.

Khan said police lodged two FIRs in this connection. The incident occurred presumably under the local honour-related chor custom. The body of the deceased girl was taken to the hospital for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to the family.

In the FIR, Naveed Ahmed (22) said that he and his sister had shifted to his paternal uncle's home, Umarzada in Oghi, after their father passed away eight years ago. He said, "My uncle [Umarzada] shot and killed my sister."

Police have arrested the suspect in the case.

On October 22, a couple who got married of their own choice were killed in a passenger coach on the National Highway near the VIG Gate in Sukkur district of Pakistan's Sindh province, with the police saying the killings were committed under the pretext of honour.

The victims were reportedly heading to Karachi when they were shot dead. According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on the couple and tried to flee, Dawn reported. After receiving information, Baiji Sharif police reached the site of the incident and arrested two suspects, Abdul Malik Samejo and Abdul Hanan Samejo, along with a repeater shotgun.

Police said that the killings were committed in the name of honour and further investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances.

A free-will affidavit dated September 28, 2026, identified a woman named Sidra, who mentioned details regarding her previous marriage to a man named Abdul Hanan. In the document, she alleged that her former husband mistreated her and gave her a divorce through triple talaq in 2024.

After her divorce, Sidra's relatives pressured her to get married to another person against her wishes, as per the Dawn report. In the document, Sidra Samejo stated that she married Deedar Ali in April 2026 and the marriage was as per her own choice and said she feared threats from relatives, including her former husband and other family members.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Adopt preventive healthcare, healthier habits this Dhanteras: PM Modi

Adopt preventive healthcare, healthier habits this Dhanteras: PM Modi

Shankar Mahadevan mourns Sridhar Parthasarathy’s demise, recalls their 40-year-old musical association

Shankar Mahadevan mourns Sridhar Parthasarathy’s demise, recalls their 40-year-old musical association

Govt launches 20 critical mineral blocks, unveils ANVESH and EKAM portals

Govt launches 20 critical mineral blocks, unveils ANVESH and EKAM portals

US Governors salute Indian Americans on Diwali

US Governors salute Indian Americans on Diwali

Twinkle Khanna makes a style statement in Marigold-inspired outfit, says comfort is her top priority

Twinkle Khanna makes a style statement in Marigold-inspired outfit, says comfort is her top priority

'There have to be sufficient games': Nayar on Kohli's chances of reaching 100 centuries

'There have to be sufficient games': Nayar on Kohli's chances of reaching 100 centuries

Senthilkumar enters London Open squash quarters

Senthilkumar enters London Open squash quarters

Keene, Lister, Sheat ruled out of NZ A’s final red-ball game against India A

Keene, Lister, Sheat ruled out of NZ A’s final red-ball game against India A

Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' cleared for release with U/A certificate (Photo: Vijay Antony/X)

Vijay Antony's 'Appa Kutty' cleared for release with U/A certificate

In yet another honour killing, man kills niece in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (File Image)

In yet another honour killing, man kills niece in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa