In yet another honour killing, man kills niece in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad, Nov 6 (IANS) A man allegedly shot dead his 18-year-old niece, injured another individual and his cousin in a honour-related incident in Oghi town of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Friday.

"The suspect first shot dead his niece at home and then went outside and opened fire on her alleged paramour and his cousin. We arrested him when he was fleeing," Pakistan-based daily Dawn quoted District Police Officer Mohammad Waqas Khan as saying.

Khan said police lodged two FIRs in this connection. The incident occurred presumably under the local honour-related chor custom. The body of the deceased girl was taken to the hospital for medico-legal formalities before being handed over to the family.

In the FIR, Naveed Ahmed (22) said that he and his sister had shifted to his paternal uncle's home, Umarzada in Oghi, after their father passed away eight years ago. He said, "My uncle [Umarzada] shot and killed my sister."

Police have arrested the suspect in the case.

On October 22, a couple who got married of their own choice were killed in a passenger coach on the National Highway near the VIG Gate in Sukkur district of Pakistan's Sindh province, with the police saying the killings were committed under the pretext of honour.

The victims were reportedly heading to Karachi when they were shot dead. According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on the couple and tried to flee, Dawn reported. After receiving information, Baiji Sharif police reached the site of the incident and arrested two suspects, Abdul Malik Samejo and Abdul Hanan Samejo, along with a repeater shotgun.

Police said that the killings were committed in the name of honour and further investigation is being conducted to determine the circumstances.

A free-will affidavit dated September 28, 2026, identified a woman named Sidra, who mentioned details regarding her previous marriage to a man named Abdul Hanan. In the document, she alleged that her former husband mistreated her and gave her a divorce through triple talaq in 2024.

After her divorce, Sidra's relatives pressured her to get married to another person against her wishes, as per the Dawn report. In the document, Sidra Samejo stated that she married Deedar Ali in April 2026 and the marriage was as per her own choice and said she feared threats from relatives, including her former husband and other family members.

--IANS

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