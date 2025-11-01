November 01, 2025 6:07 PM हिंदी

In touch with 'competent Indian authorities' on issue of Victoria Basu: Russian Embassy

In touch with 'competent Indian authorities' on issue of Victoria Basu: Russian Embassy

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The Russian Embassy in New Delhi on Saturday dismissed a series of local media reports about Victoria Basu, terming them as "speculative" and asserting that they do not correspond to reality.

Victoria, a Russian citizen who has been residing in India since 2019, allegedly fled to her country with her four-year-old child amidst an ongoing custody dispute with her estranged Indian husband.

"The Embassy took note of a series of publications in some local media concerning the situation involving a Russian citizen, Victoria Basu. Regrettably, they do not correspond to reality and are based on speculations," read a statement issued by the Russian diplomatic mission in New Delhi.

"The Embassy implements its priority duties to ensure and defend rights and legitimate interests of Russian citizens in full accordance with the Indian legislation. With regard to the matter of Basu, we maintain close contact with the competent Indian authorities," it added.

The statement came a day after the Supreme Court voiced concerns over the absence of a concrete response from the Russian Embassy regarding the whereabouts of the Russian woman.

"We do not want to pass any order that impacts relations between the two countries but it is also an important matter as it is about a kid. We can only hope that the child is well and healthy as he is with the mother. But we hope it is not a case of child trafficking and he is not indulging in other exploitative activities in Russia,” NDTV quoted a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi as saying, while granting authorities two additional weeks to seek assistance from the Russian officials.

The apex court made the observation while reviewing two status reports – one from the Delhi Police and another from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) - outlining the efforts to trace Victoria and the child.

Saikat Basu, the child's father, reportedly said that he had no information about their whereabouts as the custody battle with his estranged Russian woman continues.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Jane Fonda shares why ‘Monster-in-Law’ was challenging to shoot

Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3 of the unofficial test between India A and South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1 in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

IND-A vs SA-A: Rishabh Pant scores 64 not out to conclude evenly poised Day 3

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

When Amjad Khan spoke about his prophecy for Indian television

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

Bank of Baroda reports Q2 net profit of Rs 4,809 crore, improved asset quality

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

From 81 GW in 2014 to 257 GW, India’s renewable energy journey remarkable: Minister

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

Odisha takes a big leap in chip manufacturing with ground-breaking ceremony of SiCSem’s unit

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

When Amit Kumar spoke about his father, Kishore Kumar’s invaluable advice to him

India-South Africa start even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra in the ICC Women's ODI World Cup clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: India-South Africa start as even stevens ahead of final, says Anjum Chopra

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new legislative assembly in Nava Raipur

'Grateful to him’: Residents of Chhattisgarh as PM Modi inaugurates new Assembly building in Nava Raipur

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic

Farah Khan, Karan Johar head to Alibaug by ferry; Navya Nanda joins for “Bridgerton-style” picnic