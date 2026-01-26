In R-Day greetings, Saudi leadership hails relations binding 'two friendly countries'

Riyadh, Jan 26 (IANS) The top leadership of Saudi Arabia, including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Monday congratulated President Droupadi Murmu on the occasion of Republic Day.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory cable to Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, on the occasion of her country’s Republic Day," read a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia.

"The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to Her Excellency, and for continued progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of India. He praised the distinguished relations that bind the two friendly countries, which everyone is keen to develop in all fields," the statement added.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a congratulatory cable to President Murmu on the Republic Day.

"His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his best wishes for good health and happiness to Her Excellency, and for further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the friendly Republic of India," the Saudi MFA stated.

Last April, India and Saudi Arabia expanded their bilateral Strategic Partnership Council by adding two new ministerial committees -- for defence cooperation and tourism and culture -- during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State Visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

This was PM Modi's third visit to Saudi Arabia, at the invitation of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. The visit, however, was cut short due to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The two leaders co-chaired the second meeting of the Strategic Partnership Council and expressed satisfaction over the deepening cooperation across various fields including defence, energy, trade, investment, technology, and education. The Council now comprises four ministerial committees, reflecting growing engagement between the two nations.

Both sides welcomed the steady growth in bilateral trade, with India now Saudi Arabia's second-largest trading partner and the Kingdom being India's fifth-largest. They agreed to expedite negotiations on the India-GCC Free Trade Agreement and signed several MoUs covering health, space, postal services, and anti-doping cooperation.

Both leaders had expressed their appreciation for the efforts made towards achieving Vision 2030 in Saudi Arabia and Viksit Bharat 2047 in India. They agreed to collaborate in areas of mutual interest to fulfil their national goals and promote shared prosperity.

--IANS

/as