In Jharkhand's Ranchi, PM SHRI scheme brings revolutionary change in education

Ranchi, Jan 27 (IANS) Under the central government's ambitious PM SHRI (Prime Minister Schools for Rising India) scheme, the picture of government schools is rapidly changing. The objective of this scheme is to transform selected schools across the country into modern, smart, and high-quality educational models.

In PM Shri schools, students now have access to smart classrooms, modern laboratories, digital boards, better libraries, clean toilets, and safe school premises.

Additionally, teachers are being trained in new technologies and modern teaching methods to ensure that children receive better education.

This scheme is also working to implement the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) on the ground. It promotes creative thinking, skill development, digital learning, and self-reliance among children.

PM Shri Azad High School at Karbala Chowk, Ranchi, is located in an area with a minority population as the central government is continuously striving to provide better education to minority children.

Teachers and students at the school say that since it became a PM SHRI school, the educational environment has significantly improved. There have been positive changes in students' attendance, interest, and self-confidence.

This initiative in the field of education is not only strengthening government schools but also giving new wings to the dreams of underprivileged and middle-class children.

PM SHRI School is a centrally-sponsored scheme by the Government of India. This initiative is intended to develop more than 14,500 PM SHRI Schools managed by Central Government/State/UT Government/local bodies including KVS and NVS in which every student feels welcomed and cared for, where a safe and stimulating learning environment exists, where a wide range of learning experiences are offered, and where good infrastructure and appropriate resources conducive to learning are available to all students.

The scheme will nurture students in a way that they become engaged, productive, and contributing citizens for building an equitable, inclusive, and plural society as envisaged by the National Education Policy 2020.

Aslan Alam, a class tenth student at PM SHRI Azad High School said, "Earlier when I joined the school it was not so equipped. But now after it became a PM SHRI school, it has smart classrooms, modern laboratories, digital boards, better libraries, clean toilets, and safe school premises. Earlier there were no Maths and Urdu teachers but now every subject teacher is available and I am going to give my Board exams with full preparation."

Other students, Khurshid Ahmed and Muhammad Javed expressed similar sentiments stating the school has become a lot better now.

Sitamani, a teacher at the PM SHRI Azad High School said that she had been working at the school since August 2019 and after it became a PM SHRI school, she witnessed major developments like smart classrooms, modern laboratories, digital boards and better libraries.

Mohd Kurban Ali, Principal said, "Before PM SHRI and after PM SHRI there are a lot of changes as it is a tie-up between the central and state government. It is an ambitious scheme by our PM Modi, and he has made ambitious efforts to make government schools at par with private schools."

IANS

sn/rad

