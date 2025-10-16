In Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur, women SHGs groups set new examples in cleanliness drive

Balrampur, Oct 16 (IANS) The Swachh Bharat Mission, in a decade after its launch, has met with considerable success. In Chhattisgarh, the cleanliness mission has become talk of the town because of the women's Self-Help Group (SHG)’s active participation and innovation to make it 'economically rewarding'.

The cleanliness drive in Ramanujganj Municipality of Balrampur district is a case in point, illustrating the success and impact of the 'Swacchta Abhiyaan'.

Women from various self-help groups (SHGs), working in the Ramanujganj Municipality, have become ‘an inspirational force’ in the field of cleanliness. They are regularly collecting door-to-door garbage. Earlier, the task was limited to the municipalities and male sanitation workers, but with the participation of women, it is drawing public attention as well as headlines.

The women SHGs have given a new direction to the Swachh Bharat Mission, showing that the government scheme can be put to optimum use, not just for social awareness but also for economic empowerment.

The women SHGs’ role is not just limited to collecting garbage; they have developed this into an income model by enforcing proper waste management. Dry and wet waste are being separated and recycled. Wet waste is being used to produce organic compost, which is purchased by local farmers and gardening enthusiasts, while the dry waste, such as plastic, paper, and iron, is being separated and sold as scrap.

This is providing economic benefits to self-help groups, and women are becoming more economically empowered.

These women are also reaching out to the community members to raise awareness, thus playing a significant role in spreading the word about the benefits of cleanliness, waste management methods, and hygiene habits.

The women from SHGs are also making diyas (lamps) using cow dung, clay, and other natural resources. These diyas are not only environmentally friendly but also attract people with their artistry and beautiful paintings.

This initiative is both protecting the environment and improving the rural and urban economy. These women are earning substantial profits from the sale of cow dung lamps, enabling them to improve the economic condition of their families.

These women have proven that with willpower and guidance, a scheme cannot remain confined to government documents and can be implemented on the ground and transformed into a mass movement.

These women are not only keeping the city clean but have also brought self-reliance and self-respect in their lives.

Saraswati Thakur, Secretary of the Pragati Van Women's Self-Help Group in Ward No. 1, said that women have been collecting garbage door-to-door since 2016-17. They use the time after garbage collection to engage in activities to strengthen their financial well-being.

“Such efforts could be adopted in other areas as well, so that the dream of a Clean India can be realised and every city and village can become clean, healthy, and prosperous,” she added.

--IANS

mr/dan