Bihar: PMFME brings notable change in lives of Sheikhpura sweet sellers​

Patna, Feb 17 (IANS) The PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, launched years ago to support micro food units and make them self-sustaining enterprises through Central monetary assistance, is yielding considerable results.​

In Bihar’s Sheikhpura district, the PMFME has proved instrumental in generating local employment, as aspiring entrepreneurs have taken the ‘atmanirbharta’ route to realise their dreams.​

Shashi Kumar, who runs a sweet shop, shared the transformative journey, noting that he availed benefits under the scheme and that he now provides employment to many.​

After learning about the PMFME scheme, Shashi Kumar visited the Industries Department office to obtain complete information and applied. After receiving funds, he purchased a gram flour laddu-making machine and started the business from home.​

Despite initial struggles, he persevered with his endeavour and has become a recognisable name in his locality and adjoining regions.​

The demand for his gram flour laddus has grown, and today, he is supplying orders to districts like Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Nawada, and Nalanda. During festivals and weddings, he receives a flood of orders. Local shopkeepers have become his regular customers.​

Shashi Kumar, speaking to IANS, said he received PMFME benefits, received funds in his bank account, and established a gram flour laddu manufacturing unit.​

Today, his sweet shop employs both men and women.​

He has also appealed to young people to take advantage of this scheme and move towards self-employment.​

Shashi Kumar's brother, Ashish Kumar, explained that the machinery required to set up the unit was expensive, necessitating a bank loan. The Industries Department provided comprehensive information about the scheme and assisted with the loan process, resulting in a smooth loan approval.

​Sujaat, the General Manager of the District Industries Department, stated that the department assisted him in obtaining a bank loan. Most of the workers in this unit are women, and additional workers are also employed as demand increases.​

He added that such initiatives also encourage people who have migrated abroad to return, thereby increasing local employment opportunities and reducing migration.​

