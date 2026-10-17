October 17, 2026 9:12 PM हिंदी

Imran Khan files a writ petition seeking urgent stay on the 'Leave India' notice by FRRO

Imran Khan files a writ petition seeking urgent stay on the 'Leave India' notice by FRRO

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Imran Khan has filed a writ petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a stay on the order issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) directing him to leave India before October 28.

In the petition, it was pointed out that FRRO failed to specify the alleged immigration violation by Imran Khan. It further urged the court to direct FRRO to show the record on the basis of which they took the decision.

It was also shared that FRRO has not taken into account Imran Khan's lifelong residency rights as an OCI cardholder.

The petition stated that he was given only 14 days to leave the country, that too without a prior inquiry, show-cause notice or even an opportunity to present his side.

It was further argued in the petition that the protest site was not a restricted area and the actor did not breach any barricades. It was also mentioned that Imran Khan was leaving when he was suddenly surrounded by the media, followed by his detention.

For the unaware, Imran Khan was directed by the FRRO to leave India by October 28 after he allegedly unlawfully participated in the recent August Kranti Maidan protests, held to demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In the order issued by the FRRO, Imran Khan was accused of violating the Foreigners Act by participating in the protest, as he is not a citizen but has an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI).

BJP leader and former MP, Kirit Somaiya, had approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and immigration authorities on October 13. The politician urged them to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Imran Khan.

--IANS

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