IMD warns of low-pressure area in Arabian Sea, fishermen advised to stay ashore

Ahmedabad, May 22 (IANS) A low-pressure area has developed over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea off the south Konkan and Goa coasts and is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 36 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Thursday.

In response to the evolving weather system, fishermen along both the North and South Gujarat coasts have been strictly advised not to venture into the sea till May 26.

The IMD forecast indicates squally weather with wind speeds ranging from 40 to 60 kmph along the North Gujarat coast from May 24 to 26. Affected ports include Jakhau, Mandvi, Mundra, New Kandla, Navlakhi, Jamnagar, Salaya, Okha, and Porbandar.

Meanwhile, the South Gujarat coast - covering Muldwarka, Veraval, Diu, Jafrabad, Pipavav, Bhavnagar, Alang, Bharuch, Dahej, Magdalla, and Daman - is already experiencing unstable weather. Wind speeds in this region are projected to reach up to 65 kmph by May 26, with sea conditions becoming increasingly hazardous.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy showers, over parts of South Gujarat between May 23 and 27. Sea conditions over the Eastcentral Arabian Sea and along the Konkan, Goa, and South Gujarat coasts are forecast to remain rough to very rough during this period.

“Sea condition is likely to be rough till the night of May 23... and will likely become rough to very rough from May 24 to 27,” the IMD bulletin said.

Fishermen currently at sea have been advised to return to the shore by the afternoon of May 23, while fishing operations in the Eastcentral and adjoining Northeast Arabian Sea will remain suspended from May 25 to 27.

The IMD has also called for the regulation of shipping, tourism, and recreational activities in the region until the weather system stabilises. The state boasts 280 marine fishing villages and 107 fish landing centres, with the highest concentration of fishing families found in Gir Somnath and Valsad districts.

Gujarat’s fishing fleet comprises approximately 36,980 registered boats, including mechanised vessels like trawlers and gillnetters, as well as non-mechanised crafts.

--IANS

janvi/dan