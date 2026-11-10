IMD forecasts heavy rain & snow in Kashmir, possible low pressure area over Bay of Bengal

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall over the Western Himalayan Region till November 13 under the influence of a 'Western Disturbance'.

Isolated heavy rainfall and snowfall are likely over the Kashmir valley on November 12, it said.

A low pressure area is expected to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal around November 13. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a well-marked low pressure area within the next 24 hours, potentially influencing weather patterns over eastern and southern parts of the country in the following days.

In South Peninsular India, isolated to scattered rainfall is forecast over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from November 10 to 14 and again on November 16.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to see rainfall from November 10 to 15, while Lakshadweep may receive rain throughout the week till November 16.

Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema are also expected to witness isolated to scattered rain during the latter part of the week. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is predicted over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal on November 15 and over Kerala and Mahe on November 16.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 10-11 and again on 15-16, and over Kerala and Mahe on November 16. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph) are expected over Tamil Nadu during November 10-12 and 15-16.

In Northwest India, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on November 10-11 and 14-16, with fairly widespread to widespread rain and snow during November 12-13.

Isolated heavy rainfall is specifically forecast over the region on November 12. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also expected to receive light to moderate rain at isolated places.

Meanwhile, East India will see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands throughout the week, with isolated heavy rainfall likely from November 10 to 14. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also predicted over the islands.

Northeast India may experience isolated to scattered rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and the other northeastern states till November 12, along with isolated heavy rain and moderate to intense lightning over parts of Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura on November 10-11. No significant weather is expected over West and Central India during the week, the IMD said.

--IANS

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