August 31, 2025 12:18 AM हिंदी

I'm done with materialistic things, says actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan

I'm done with materialistic things, says actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan (Photo Credit: Samyuktha Shanmughanathan/Instagram)

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Listing giving back to society in some way as one of the items in her bucket list, actress Samyuktha Shanmughanathan, who shot to fame after participating in the Tamil television reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, has now made it clear that she is done with materialistic things.

Taking to Instagram page to list the remaining items on her bucket list, the actress wrote, "Guys! What do you have in your bucket list? For me, 1. It’s to lose those last five kgs( it’s been my goal forever). 2. Maybe learn to do a back flip. I learned cartwheel a couple of years back, loved it! 3. Ride a motorbike. 4. Give back to society in some way. I'm done with materialistic things. I feel like I have enough and more ... feels weird to be content. Do you have a bucket list?"

Only a day ago, the actress had put out a post, reintroducing herself to her followers.

She wrote, "Hi! If you are new to my page, let me reintroduce myself, I'm Samyuktha, everyone calls me Sam, Sammy, samosa, but if you are close or family then I’m Pinky. Went through a roller coaster ride with Covid, lost everything familiar or anything that felt like home and had to restart life from scratch, ( not because of Covid but during the same time frame)

"My lil bub was just about four years then ... As the Latin phrase goes, Fortes fortuna adiuvat, fortune favours the brave... And as a twist of fate would have , got into Bigg Boss, and all the great moments that followed and finally, a little hope that things might actually work out for me after all.

"Five years now, couple of movie stints, lots of social media content & campaigns, and man! Life is good. More than what I would have asked for. I love good laughs, I take my fitness seriously because it powered me through my tough times, I'm socially awkward, I forget people and names easily, I stick to 2-3 close friends of mine, can’t do too many social events, very weak social battery, but I do have a wild sense of humour, that I believe I have passed it over to my son too.

"So follow me, as I laugh through struggles, fumble through life, and make fun nonsense content because life is too short to be serious and yea for sure for some cute dance reels. I weathered the storm and here I'm smooth sailing, Tune in for vibes only. P.s got a very cute Bf also Yaay! Happy endings."

--IANS

mkr/

