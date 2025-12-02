December 02, 2025 5:32 AM हिंदी

IGPL Tour: Bhullar, Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Ahmedabad, Dec 1 (IANS) Seasoned professional Gaganjeet Bhullar makes a welcome return to the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad, as does Karandeep Kochhar, as the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour stays in Ahmedabad after the Bharath Classic.

The two stalwarts, along with the IGPL Order of Merit leader, Aman Raj, Pune winner, Kapil Kumar, Jamshedpur-winner Pukhraj Singh Gill, and Sachin Baisoya, who was third at the Bharath Classic, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and the IGPL.

While Bhullar won the first two events in Chandigarh and Jaypee Greens, Kochhar is looking for his first win. He did win an Asian Development Tour event in Egypt and finished fifth in the ADT Order of Merit, which gives him a passage into the Asian Tour for 2026.

The purse will be Rs. 1.5 crore with the winner pocketing Rs. 22.50 lakh. The current Order of Merit leader is Aman Raj.

The IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad is the ninth event on the schedule, and after this, the last two events will be staged in Dubai and Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Bhullar, who has been playing on the International Series and attending to some personal matters, won the first two legs of the IGPL. Later on, Kapil Kumar won in Pune and Gill in Jamshedpur. Together, they are set to light up the wonderful Glade One Golf Resort and Club.

Olympians Udayan Mane and SSP Chawrasia, as well as Asian Tour winners like Chiragh Kumar, have entered the IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad.

The field also includes a few international names, Justin Quiban of the Philippines and Santiago De La Fuentes of Mexico, who played at the Bharath Classic last week. Also in the field is Varun Chopra, an American of Indian origin. Manav Shah, another American of Indian origin, has also entered the event.

The two young stars, Kartik Singh and Veer Ganapathy, who started the IGPL Tour, have been tested a lot of late and would be ready to make amends this week.

Though Pranavi Urs, who stunned the field and became the first woman pro to win in a mixed field event in India, has not entered the women’s section, it will include Ridhima Dilawari and Jasmine Shekar, among others.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España in Malaga, Spain, on Monday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Avani Prashanth and Aditi Ashok top Indians at tied-11th in Spain

Sonu Nigam, Shaan celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th birthday in style

Sonu Nigam, Shaan celebrate Udit Narayan’s 70th birthday in style

India begin their campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia in the FIH Junior Women’s World Cup at the Centro Deportivo de Hockey Césped, Estadio Nacional in Santiago on Monday. Photo credit: FIH

Jr Women’s World Cup: India begin their campaign with a resounding 13-0 victory over Namibia

Vicky Kaushal marks the second anniversary of his biopic Sam Bahadur

Vicky Kaushal marks the second anniversary of his biopic Sam Bahadur

Breakfast diplomacy: Shivakumar to woo Siddaramaiah with ‘naati koli’

Breakfast diplomacy: Shivakumar to woo Siddaramaiah with ‘naati koli’

Gaganjeet Bhullar, Karandeep Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad on the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) Tour in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

IGPL Tour: Bhullar, Kochhar return for IGPL Invitational Ahmedabad

Joshna Chinappa makes a strong start in Indian Tour 4 event at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit:

Squash: Joshna Chinappa makes a strong start in Indian Tour 4 event in Chennai

Indian tourists throng Kathmandu as Nepal tries to recover from Gen-Z protests (File image)

Indian tourists throng Kathmandu as Nepal tries to recover from Gen-Z protests

'Thrones of power to temples of service': India rewrites the grammar of governance

'Thrones of power to temples of service': India rewrites the grammar of governance

Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in Bangladesh Premier League: Report

Pakistan players to be briefed on corruption pitfalls in Bangladesh Premier League: Report