February 02, 2026 2:39 PM हिंदी

ICC confirms Men’s T20 WC warm-ups schedule, 16 matches to be played at four venues

ICC confirms Men’s T20 WC warm-ups schedule, 16 matches to be played at four venues

New Delhi, Feb 2 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that 16 warm-up matches will be played between February 2 and 6 ahead of the start of the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup on February 7.

The warm-up games will be staged across four cities in co-host nations India and Sri Lanka. In India, the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) Ground 1 in Bengaluru, DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host matches.

In Sri Lanka, SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium and Colombo Cricket Club Ground will host the warm-up games. Defending champions India will play a warm-up game against South Africa on February 4 in Navi Mumbai, while India A will feature in their warm-up games against USA and Namibia on Monday evening and February 6, respectively.

ICC also said fans wishing to attend USA v India ‘A’ and India v South Africa warm-up games at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai can purchase tickets online at the BookMyShow website or in person at the venue’s box office.

The warm-up games schedule opens with Afghanistan v Scotland in Bengaluru on February 2 and concludes with India A v Namibia game at the BCCI CoE on February 6. India and India ‘A’ games will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Hotstar in the country.

Full warm-up schedule (all times local)

February 2

Afghanistan v Scotland, BBCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

USA v India 'A', DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 5pm

Canada v Italy, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 7pm

February 3

Oman v Sri Lanka 'A', Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 1pm

Netherlands v Zimbabwe, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 3pm

Nepal v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 5pm

February 4

Scotland v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2, Bengaluru – 1pm

Afghanistan v West Indies, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 3pm

Pakistan v Ireland, SSC Cricket Ground, Colombo – 5pm

India v South Africa, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

February 5

Zimbabwe v Oman, Colombo Cricket Club Ground, Colombo – 11am

Nepal v Canada, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 1pm

Australia v Netherlands, R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo – 5pm

New Zealand v USA, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai – 7pm

February 6

Italy v UAE, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai – 3pm

India 'A' v Namibia, BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru – 5pm

--IANS

nr/bc

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan govt addicted to IMF borrowing like a drug addict: Report

Pakistan govt addicted to IMF borrowing like a drug addict: Report

Indian scientists develop single-unit device to capture, save solar energy

Indian scientists develop single-unit device to capture, save solar energy

Dancing barefoot with scraped & bloodied soles for Ramba Ho and Raja Hindustani, Kalpana Iyer opens up on it all

Kalpana Iyer, the original ‘Ramba Ho’ girl, reveals she danced barefoot despite scraped and bleeding feet for the song

Dulquer Salmaan: What drew me to 'Bheegi Bheegi' was its emotional honesty! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Dulquer Salmaan: What drew me to 'Bheegi Bheegi' was its emotional honesty!

Sanjay Mishra admits he learned a lot observing his NSD senior Irrfan Khan

Sanjay Mishra admits he learned a lot observing his NSD senior Irrfan Khan

Finland–India trade could double to 6 billion euros by 2032: Ambassador

Finland–India trade could double to 6 billion euros by 2032: Ambassador

Budget boosts India's evidence-based holistic healthcare ecosystem: Ayush Minister

Budget boosts India's evidence-based holistic healthcare ecosystem: Ayush Minister

Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina gets 10 years jail term in Purbachal plot scam

Bangladesh: Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina gets 10 years jail term in Purbachal plot scam

India-Russia business talks seen as key factor in cementing ties: Report

India-Russia business talks seen as key factor in cementing ties: Report

White-collar hiring sees 3 pc growth in India in Jan, non-IT sectors lead

White-collar hiring sees 3 pc growth in India in Jan, non-IT sectors lead