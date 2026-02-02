ICC announce match officials for U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 semi-finals

Dubai, Feb 2 (IANS) The Inyernational Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced international panels of umpires and referees for the two semi-finals at the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026.

Australia and England, who are both unbeaten in the competition so far, go head-to-head on Tuesday with Zahid Bassarath and Virender Sharma the on-field umpires.

Bassarath took charge of England’s most recent victory, over New Zealand, while Sharma has been in the middle for Australia’s wins over Japan and Sri Lanka.

Lubabalo Gcuma will be the third umpire, with Prageeth Rambukwella in place as fourth umpire. Prakash Bhatt is the match referee.

Shaun Haig and Russell Warren are the on-field duo for the second semi-final between India and Afghanistan in Harare on February 4.

Haig oversaw Afghanistan’s group stage wins over South Africa and the West Indies, while Warren was in the middle for India’s successes against the USA and Bangladesh.

Shawn Craig is in place as third umpire, with Masudur Mukul named as fourth umpire. Graeme La Brooy is match referee.

Semi-Final 1: Bulawayo, February 3

Australia v England

• On-field Umpires: Zahid Bassarath & Virender Sharma

• Third Umpire: Lubabalo Gcuma

• Fourth Umpire: Prageeth Rambukwella

• Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Semi-Final 2: Harare, February 4

India v Afghanistan

• On-field Umpires: Shaun Haig & Russell Warren

• Third Umpire: Shawn Craig

• Fourth Umpire: Masudur Mukul

• Match Referee: Graeme La Brooy

--IANS

hs/