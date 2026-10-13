October 13, 2026 4:27 PM हिंदी

IBM, MeitY Startup Hub sign MoU to boost India's deep-tech startup ecosystem

IBM, MeitY startup hub sign MoU to boost India's deep-tech startup ecosystem

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) IBM and MeitY Startup Hub (MSH), an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at accelerating the growth of India's deep-tech startup ecosystem through technology access, mentorship, skilling support and enterprise engagement opportunities, it was announced on Tuesday.

The partnership seeks to combine MeitY Startup Hub's nationwide innovation network with IBM's expertise in artificial intelligence, hybrid cloud and quantum computing to help high-potential startups develop, validate and scale technology solutions for both domestic and global markets.

Under the collaboration, startups will gain access to IBM's enterprise technology portfolio and innovation platforms to address business and industry challenges. The support will include technical guidance on IBM watsonx, the company's enterprise AI and data platform, IBM Bob, an AI coding agent for enterprises, and IBM Sovereign Core, an AI-ready software stack designed to support digital sovereignty.

Startups will also receive exposure to IBM's hybrid cloud and quantum computing technologies, as well as its security and automation solutions.

Dr. Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Executive Officer of MeitY Startup Hub, said India's startup ecosystem is increasingly emerging as a global centre for technology innovation.

"India's startup ecosystem is emerging as a global engine for technology innovation. Through this collaboration with IBM, we aim to strengthen indigenous deep tech capabilities, foster technology-led entrepreneurship and create greater opportunity for innovators to build solutions that contribute to a Viksit Bharat," Madanagopal noted.

Sandip Patel, Managing Director of IBM India and South Asia, said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening India's deep-tech startup landscape.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation and strengthening our country’s deep-tech startup ecosystem. These startups are playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of technology-led growth for India and the world,” said Patel.

“Together with MeitY Startup Hub, we aim to help founders innovate faster, scale responsibly, and build solutions that address both national and global challenges – turning promising innovation into real-world impact,” Patel added.

--IANS

pk

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