May 20, 2025 7:18 PM हिंदी

I want to take out a rally across the country to stress on how important self defence is for women: Sai Dhanshika

I want to take out a rally across the country to stress on how important self defence is for women: Sai Dhanshika

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Actress Dhanshika, who is a trained martial artist and who plays the role of a police officer in her upcoming action entertainer 'Yogi Da', says that her dream is to take out a rally across the nation, stressing the significance of self-defence for women.

Speaking at the audio and trailer launch event of the film, the actress said, "This is an important stage for me. I am speechless. My uncle, who brought me up for 20 years, Arun, is no more. He passed away last month. Today would have been his dream day. For several years, I was struggling to find a place in this industry. That was the time Arun uncle said, "You come child. I will make a film for you." He was a guide and a guardian to me. I only know he will be blessing me from somewhere here."

She then went on to say that she had spoken to her Silambam teacher, Pandian master, about making films for women.

"I am a trained martial artist. After I joined his Silambam classes, around 200 girls have begun to learn the martial art form. My request is that instead of sending your girl children to painting and dance classes, give priority to sending them to self-defence classes," she said.

"I have always wanted to do a rally all across the country on taking self defence to women. It is my dream and I believe I will realise it," she said and with a smile disclosed that she was to wed actor Vishal on August 29.

In Yogi Da, Sai Dhanshika plays a sincere police inspector who is frequently transferred due to her integrity. While on duty in one of her postings, a person is murdered within her station limits. The victim’s family attempts to pass it off as suicide, but she finds out that it is murder and apprehends the culprit. What happens then is what the film is all about.

Yogi Da, apart from Dhanshika, will also feature Sayaji Shinde, Manobala, Kabir Duhan Singh and Esther among others.

Directed by Goutham Krishna, the film has music by music composer Deepak Dev and cinematography by SKA Boopathi. G Sasikumar has handled the film's editing. Stunts in the film have been choreogpraphed by K Ganesh Kumar.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Did Paresh Rawal demand additional pay from Akshay Kumar’s production house for 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour; Ahmedabad, New Chandigarh to host playoff matches in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: RCB vs SRH match shifted to Lucknow; IPL extends waiting time by one hour (Ld)

Adriyan Karmakar opens India’s account with silver on debut in the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup at Suhl, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

Jr World Cup Shooting: Adriyan opens India’s account with silver on debut

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

Inflation burden eases further in April for India’s farm and rural workers

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

BIG FM launches high-quality digital platform BIG Live

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

England’s Sam Cook handed debut in one-off Test vs Zimbabwe

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

India makes remarkable strides in green hydrogen development

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Dixon Technologies' Q4 revenue declines over 1.5 pc on-quarter

Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal in the Women's Super League.

Women's Super League: Frida Manuum signs contract extension with Arsenal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a virtual address at the 78th Session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva (Photo: @PMOIndia/X)

WHO Pandemic treaty: A shared commitment, need greater global cooperation, says PM Modi