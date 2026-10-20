'I may be killed, but I will return': Sheikh Hasina

Washington, Oct 20 (IANS) Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared that she is determined to return to her country despite the possibility of being arrested, tortured or killed, saying she cannot remain away while her supporters and ordinary Bangladeshis continue to suffer.

Addressing a Washington-based press conference virtually, Hasina said the dangers surrounding her return would not prevent her from going back to Bangladesh. She left Bangladesh following the collapse of her government in August 2024.

"How risky it is, I don't care. I have to go back," Hasina said.

The former Prime Minister, who has been living in India since her removal from power, thanked the Indian government and people for receiving her and providing refuge during a period of political upheaval.

"Well, thanks to Indian government, and the people, all party, they received me just like 1975," she said, recalling the period when she and her sister survived the assassination of several members of their family.

Hasina said she understood that returning to Bangladesh could expose her to imprisonment or violence, but argued that political responsibility required her to stand alongside her supporters.

She recalled several earlier episodes in her political career when she returned to Bangladesh despite threats to her safety.

These included her return in 1981 after years abroad following the assassination of her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and other family members in 1975.

She also referred to her decision to return during the political emergency in 2007, when she faced criminal allegations.

Hasina accused Bangladesh's current political leadership of using criminal proceedings against her and members of the Awami League to suppress political opposition.

She disputed the legitimacy of the cases and maintained that allegations against political leaders should be resolved through fair judicial proceedings.

However, she did not announce a confirmed date for her return.

Her son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, subsequently told journalists that no date had been fixed and that an announcement would be made closer to the time.

In a broader appeal to Washington, Hasina urged the United States to support democratic institutions, political pluralism and inclusive elections in Bangladesh rather than favour any particular leader or political party.

"My message to Washington, I do not ask the U.S. to choose Sheik Hasina or Romani. I ask the U.S. to choose democracy," she said, according to the conference transcript.

She said Bangladesh's political future should be determined by its citizens through free and inclusive democratic processes.

"I ask that Bangladeshis determine their government through free inclusive political process," Hasina said.

The former Prime Minister called for independent courts, freedom of expression, political association, protection of minorities and respect for due process.

She argued that excluding political parties from democratic participation would deepen divisions and undermine national reconciliation.

"Equally, those who oppose my government are citizens whose rights must be respected. The future of Bangladesh must be built on reconciliation, not revenge," she said.

Hasina also acknowledged that her own administration faced difficult questions over its record and the events surrounding the 2024 protests.

"I acknowledge the difficult questions surrounding my government, the events of 2024 and their aftermath," she said.

She maintained that allegations against anyone, including herself, should be resolved through transparent and impartial legal proceedings.

Turning to relations with India, Hasina said Bangladesh should maintain constructive ties with its neighbours and major international partners, including the United States, China and Japan.

She argued that Bangladesh should not become a battleground for competition among major powers.

Hasina also expressed support for stronger economic relations with Washington, including American investment, education, technology and security cooperation.

--IANS

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