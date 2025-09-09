September 09, 2025 4:45 PM हिंदी

I feel so at home being in the south, says actress Bhumika Chawla

Chennai, Sep 9 (IANS) Actress Bhumika Chawla, who has been a leading actress in both Telugu and Tamil cinema, on Tuesday penned a post of gratitude in which she thanked the Telugu, Tamil and Hindi film industries and God for making her a part of them.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post of gratitude, the actress wrote, "Gratitude. Rab da shukriya (take some time out of the busy days to thank God and the universe). Living in gratitude for everything. For this day. For sunlight. For the birds chirping, for everything, for being safe in this country for the morning breeze …"

She then went on to thank the film industry and God for making her a part of them.

She said, "I want to thank the film industry (and God) for making me a part of them. To the Telugu film industry, for the love I got, to the Hindi film industry, Tamil film industry and all the other people I have worked with. For the people and audience who gave me love ( and to the characters I played …). What is this life without a little heartfelt thank you. I feel so at home being in the south : Hyderabad and Chennai. Thank you God. Let’s find things to be grateful for each day. See the magic in gratitude."

To the unaware, Bhumika Chawla has a huge fan base in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. The actress, who has delivered several hits in both languages, is best known for her films 'Kushi', 'Vasu', 'Okkadu', 'Missamma', 'Naa Autograph' and 'Middle Class Abbayi' in Telugu. In Tamil, she won the hearts of audiences with her charming performances in 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal' and 'Kalavaadiya Pozhuthugal'. In Hindi, the actress has delivered a number of impressive performances in several films including 'M S Dhoni: The Untold Story, which is the biopic of cricketing ace M S Dhoni.

