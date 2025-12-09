'I came here with high expectations...' Wood expresses disappointment on being ruled out of Ashes

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) England pacer Mark Wood has expressed his disappointment on being ruled out from the Ashes series due to knee injury he suffered during the first Test in Perth, saying he came to the series with "high expectations about making a big impact" but his knee "just hasn't held up".

England Cricket have confirmed Wood will return home and will "work closely with the ECB medical team on his rehabilitation and recovery." Matthew Fisher has been brought into the squad, having been in Australia with the English Lions.

Wood has had recent troubles with his left knee, having sustained the injury earlier this year during the ICC Champions Trophy. The pacer, who has since had a surgery and returned after a nine-month absence following knee surgery for the first Test, had reported pain in his knee during the series opener and was only able to bowl 11 overs during the Test. He then missed out on featuring in England’s lineup for the second Test in Brisbane as the hosts took a 2-0 lead in the five-Test series.

"Gutted to be out the remainder of the Ashes. After extensive surgery and 7 long, hard months of work and rehab to get back into the Test arena, my knee just hasn't held up," Wood said in his Instagram post.

"None of us expected this. I came here with high expectations about making a big impact. I'm desperately disappointed that despite yet more injections and intensive medical treatment, it has become clear that the flare up in my knee is worse than feared.

"I'm really sorry that has left me unable to perform as expected, but it is not for want of trying. I want to thank everyone at home and away in Australia. The barmy army have been class as always and I really appreciate it.

"Whatever happens, I will continue to push the limits to get back again. It has been a tough road these past few months but I remain determined to give it another proper go. I still believe we can turn things around. Never give in. Come on England," he added.

For Wood, the setback is yet another chapter in a career repeatedly disrupted by fitness problems. Before the Perth Test, he had not played red-ball cricket for England in 15 months due to an elbow injury followed by knee surgery.

--IANS

bc/