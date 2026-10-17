October 17, 2026 11:22 AM हिंदी

Hyundai Motor to recall over 94,000 vehicles in US over fire risk

Hyundai Motor to recall over 94,000 vehicles in US over fire risk

Washington, Oct 17 (IANS) Hyundai Motor America will recall more than 94,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in the United States over a potential fire risk caused by overheating power seat motors, according to US transportation authorities.

The recall affects 94,622 vehicles, including certain 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis and 2017-2020 Genesis G80 models, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on October 9, reports Yonhap news agency.

The agency said the front power seat motors may overheat due to a stuck power seat control switch, potentially causing a fire while the vehicle is parked or being driven.

Owners have been advised to park their vehicles outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures until repairs are completed, as a fire could increase the risk of injury.

A remedy for the defect is still under development, with notification letters to affected vehicle owners expected to be mailed Dec. 7, according to the agency.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday highlighted South Korean automotive parts maker Hyundai Transys Inc.'s plan to invest nearly US$560 million in Georgia during a campaign rally in the state, as he promoted his economic agenda ahead of the midterm elections.

"Hyundai just announced it will invest $560 million to expand its factories in West Point, Georgia," Trump said during the rally in Dalton, Georgia, apparently referring to Hyundai Transys, an automotive parts-making affiliate of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group.

The investment plan was announced last week by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp's office.

According to the governor's office, Hyundai Transys plans to upgrade two existing manufacturing facilities and build a third plant in West Point to expand production of hybrid vehicle powertrains, while creating 320 new jobs.

—IANS

na/

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