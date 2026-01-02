'Hurting sentiments of 100 crore Hindus': Devkinandan Thakur criticises SRK over Bangladeshi player issue (IANS Exclusive)

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Renowned ‘Kathavachak’ Devkinandan Thakur on Friday criticised Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), bought a Bangladeshi cricketer. Thakur claimed that this action has offended the feelings of Hindus nationwide, particularly in light of the alleged abuses against minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to IANS, Devkinandan Thakur said that the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh was ongoing and deeply disturbing.

“In Bangladesh, even as I speak to you, Hindus are continuously being persecuted, and attempts are being made to kill them. Just now, news has emerged that a businessman, who was closing his shop and leaving, was surrounded, caught, and doused with diesel and petrol in an attempt to kill him,” he alleged.

He clarified that religious leaders generally do not interfere in matters related to sports or entertainment.

“We do not care how many times Bangladeshi players participate in the IPL, nor do we usually interfere in such matters. We are religious leaders, and our only purpose is religion,” he said.

However, Thakur questioned the decision to include a player from Bangladesh under the present circumstances.

“Playing sports is good, but when such atrocities are happening in a country, and a person who calls himself a star in India, Mr KKR (Shah Rukh Khan) wants to include a player from that country in his team for Rs 9.20 crore, is this not hurting the sentiments of Hindus, their religion, and the sentiments of 100 crore Hindus of the country?” he told IANS.

He further stated that his demand was limited and reasonable.

"You have 25 or 50 people in your team. Remove one and keep the rest. If a Sanatan Dharma guru in India is expecting this from you, and if 50,000 people agree with this sentiment, then I think this request should be granted,” he said.

Thakur added that his organisation and followers believe that Bangladeshi cricketers should not be allowed to participate in the IPL under the current circumstances.

“No Bangladeshi cricketer should play in the IPL. The money earned here should not be used in a way that causes our Hindu brothers and sisters to suffer. This is what we, our Sanatan Board, and all the true Sanatanis associated with us want,” he told IANS.

Reiterating his stance, Thakur said he was not concerned about the personal or professional stature of Shah Rukh Khan.

“I still stand by this point, and I am saying this without caring about who you are talking about or what profession you belong to. You do whatever you want, but I am concerned about my country, my culture, and my Hindu Sanatani brothers and sisters, wherever they are in the world,” he said.

He warned that protests would continue if the demand was not addressed.

“You should not give even a single penny or a place in your team to any player from a country where the Hindu population is being mistreated. If they do not accept this, we will continue to protest. We also have our own plans to show what patriotism means and how love for the country can be expressed even while playing,” he added.

Speaking further, Thakur emphasised that he believed supporting individuals from such countries amounted to betraying one’s own community.

“When you talk about brotherhood, but support the destruction of your own brother, we will not tolerate that. My Hindu brothers and sisters are dying there, and here people are enjoying themselves and giving money to those opponents. This cannot continue. Two swords cannot fit in one sheath. Either you are with us, or you are betraying us. It is that simple,” he said.

Thakur also reacted to a separate controversy involving Maharashtra Congress leader Nana Patole, who recently drew criticism for comparing Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram.

Strongly opposing the remark, Thakur said, “Only Ram is equal to Ram. I pray that everyone has faith in Lord Ram, including Rahul Gandhi, Patole ji, and those who currently do not have it.”

He added that devotion to Lord Ram transcends political affiliations.

“No matter which party you belong to, if you remain devoted to Ram, you will benefit. If you go against Ram, this country has never given any benefit to such people,” he added.

--IANS

jk/dpb