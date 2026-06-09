Human rights defenders express concern over escalating confrontation in PoK

Islamabad, June 9 (IANS) The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Tuesday expressed concern over the escalating confrontation in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and loss of life of protesters and law enforcement personnel.

HRCP has called for an immediate de-escalation of tensions and stated that demands for constitutional change should be pursued through peaceful, representative and democratic processes instead of confrontation and violence.

In a statement shared on X, HRCP mentioned, "We urge an immediate de-escalation of tensions and an impartial investigation into all deaths and injuries. The state must remember that proscribing popular movements invariably risks narrowing democratic space. Demands for constitutional change should be pursued through peaceful, representative and democratic processes rather than confrontation and violence."

Several reports have indicated that dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured in the clashes between protesters and security personnel.

The clashes have been reported days after the Pakistani authorities in occupied territory declared the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) as a proscribed group under anti-terrorism laws ahead of its planned protest on Tuesday.

On Monday, Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) chairman Shafi Burfat urged India and the global community to intervene against the “brutality, fascism, and persecution” of the people of PoK, Sindh, and other regions by the Pakistan military "mafia" and to support their fight for freedom and dignity.

"We strongly condemn the naked brutality, fascism, and cruelty inflicted by the Pakistani military and intelligence agencies against innocent civilians in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. We not only denounce these crimes in the strongest possible terms but also call upon the United Nations, India, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, East Asia, Africa, Central Asia, and all civilized nations of the world, as well as international human rights organizations, to take immediate notice of the massacres, human rights violations, and state-sponsored brutality being committed by the Pakistani military in PoK,” Burfat posted on X.

The Sindhi leader accused the Pakistani military establishment of unleashing a campaign of "repression and bloodshed" against ordinary civilians throughout PoK.

“Therefore, we appeal especially to India, as the world’s largest democracy and our neighboring country, alongside international institutions and democratic governments worldwide, to intervene and help protect these oppressed nations from Pakistan’s oppression, occupation, subjugation, and fascist rule,” he added.

Burfat further alleged that the Pakistani military has descended into the depths of “naked authoritarianism, fascism, and brutality.”

"The artificial state of Pakistan continues to maintain its control over the historic nations of Sindhis, the people of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Pashtuns, Seraikis, Baloch, and Brahuis through deception, coercion, and the misuse of religion as a political instrument," he stated.

--IANS

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