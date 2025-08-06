August 06, 2025 2:00 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi completes Tiger’s nest trek in Bhutan, calls it a life-changing experience

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi recently completed the breathtaking Tiger’s Nest trek in Bhutan and shared her experience on social media.

She described the challenging 6.4-kilometre hike to the iconic Paro Taktsang monastery as peaceful, meditative, and truly life-changing. Taking to Instagram, Qureshi shared a couple of her photos and videos and captioned it, “Tiger’s Nest Trek you have become a core memory… #blessed So challenging so peaceful so meditative Also known as Paro Taktsang, this trek is a challenging but rewarding hike to a stunning monastery in Bhutan. The trek involves a 6.4 kilometer round trip and takes approx 6 hours to complete.”(sic)

In the images, the ‘Double XL’ actress is seen striking poses against the stunning mountain views. She also shared videos, capturing serene waterfalls and majestic mountain landscapes.

Huma had earlier dropped glimpses from her visit to a museum in Bhutan. For the caption, she wrote, “Some beautiful memories.. esp number 5 1. Me trying to be musical in Simply Bhutan Museum 2. Here for @bhutanechoes for My book Zeba 3. With the amazing @manfrombhutan can never thank him enough for this wonderful experience 4. Cooking up a storm 5. My core memory from this trip.. being attacked by a rooster in Punakha Dzong it’s my fault I was trying to be cheeky with him in his home.”

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi’s thriller “Bayaan” was officially selected for the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2025. Speaking about it, Huma stated, “Bayaan gave me the opportunity to play the kind of character I’ve long been drawn to—someone within the justice system, yet up against forces much larger than herself. It was an absolute joy to work with a team so passionate and fearless in telling a story that feels both vital and universal.”

Directed by Bikas Ranjan Mishra, “Bayaan” stood out as the sole Indian entry in the Discovery section at TIFF—a category known for introducing big names like Christopher Nolan, Alfonso Cuarón, and Barry Jenkins. The film features a stellar cast, including veteran actors Chandrachur Singh and Sachin Khedekar, along with Paritosh Sand, Avijit Dutt, Vibhore Mayank, Sampa Mandal, Swati Das, Aditi Kanchan Singh, and Perry Chhabra.

