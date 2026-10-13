Bengal Police recover huge cache of arms, ammo from abandoned Maoist camp in Purulia

Kolkata, Oct 13 (IANS) The West Bengal Police have recovered a large quantity of firearms and ammunition from an abandoned Maoist camp in Purulia district, close to the Jharkhand border, officials said on Tuesday.

Purulia Superintendent of Police Kumar Sunny Raj said the recovery was made during a raid at a house in the Duarsini area under Bandoan police station, following the interrogation of recently surrendered Maoist cadres.

“Recently, top Maoist leaders like Madan, Ravi and Mira have surrendered to the police. Several members of the organisation have laid down their weapons. The surrendered Maoists were interrogated. Based on the information received from them, a raid was conducted at a house in the Duarsini area under Bandoan police station in Purulia, which is close to the Jharkhand border. A bag full of firearms and ammunition was recovered there,” Raj told the media.

He said the West Bengal Police had intensified anti-Maoist operations in coordination with their counterparts in neighbouring Jharkhand.

In August and September this year, the Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, Bankura district police and the Jharkhand Police conducted joint raids and search operations, achieving significant results, officials said.

The Maoist movement in the region has reportedly weakened following sustained security operations. In January last year, 15 Maoists were killed during a major operation conducted by the Jharkhand Police.

However, the recovery of weapons from the abandoned camp has raised suspicions that Maoists could have concealed firearms and ammunition at other locations in the region.

“The police also suspect that Maoists have hidden firearms in some other secret places. Such operations will continue in the coming days as well,” a state police officer said.

West Bengal's anti-Maoist campaign recorded another major development last month when the Kolkata Police STF arrested senior CPI (Maoist) leader Asim Mandal, alias Akash, Timir and Manoj. He was among the most wanted Maoist operatives active across West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Mandal was arrested during an early morning operation in Patashpur in East Midnapore district.

A combined bounty of Rs 2.20 crore had been announced for information leading to his capture. The Jharkhand government had offered Rs 1 crore for his arrest, while the Odisha government had announced a bounty of Rs 1.20 crore.

The latest recovery is expected to prompt further searches for suspected Maoist arms caches in the border areas.

--IANS

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