Hrithik Roshan makes a 'big revelation' about his double thumb

Mumbai, Dec 31 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan quipped about how he has never been able to form the perfect heart shape with his hands because of his “double thumb”.

The actor, calling it a ‘big revelation’, mentioned how it is the second thing that he cannot do with his extra thumb.

The actor shared a carousel post featuring himself in a silhouette alongside what looks like a shadow of his girlfriend, Saba Azad; the superstar bid 2025 a farewell on a ‘merry’ note.

He wrote, "Caught some happy shadows dancing next to us. 2025 seems to be ending on a very merry note. Sending big love to all my fans out there. I especially dedicate the new year to you guys. Happy almost 2026, everyone.

#keepdancing #keepflowing #keeploving #keepgrowing #staycurious P.s. Not being capable of making a hand heart properly is only the 2nd thing I can't do with my double thumb. Big revelation.”

In the past few weeks, Hrithik Roshan was seen taking the internet by storm with his appearances at his cousin’s wedding. The actor along with Saba and his two children Hridaan and Hrehaan, was seen turning eyeballs at the wedding and caught all the media glare.

In a video shared by Hrithik on his social media account, he along with his sons were seen dancing their hearts out to Sukhbir’s popular track “Oh Ho Ho Ho” at his cousin’s sangeet celebrations.

In the clip, the father of two looked dapper in black. Meanwhile, his sons looked handsome in hues of white and black.Hrithik wrote in the caption: “Damn Gotta get lighter on my feet to keep up. @eshusaishu #wedding #family #love #joy."

Hrithik’s mother, Pinkie Roshan, had also shared the video on his social media account and described watching her son and grandsons dance together as a deeply emotional experience.

She wrote, “Dadi Nani (ME) is joyfully sharing her joy and happiness with pride in this most precious moment as I was in jaw-drop shock seeing them dance together…that too on my favourite track by Sukhbir.”

Pinkie added, “Praying to the almighty to bless them as I am folding mine in gratitude. Sending love and blessings My brownie points My joy as Dadi Nani and my son @hrithikroshan Love you, Sussanne, the mother of my grandsons Mothered them with values and love.”

–IANS

rd/