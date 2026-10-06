October 06, 2026 9:40 PM हिंदी

How India-UK economic ties can expand at regional level

How India-UK economic ties can expand at regional level

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The visit of a business delegation from the north of England to India offers an opportunity to shift the focus of bilateral economic engagement between the two nations from London to regional industries, universities and emerging centres of innovation, according to a media report.

The delegation, operating under the Great North banner, brings together representatives from Liverpool City Region, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, York and North Yorkshire, the North East, Cheshire and Warrington, according to the report on the Khalsa Vox news website.

India’s economic relationship with Britain need not be limited to attracting investment from London-based corporations or securing access to the British consumer market. Its companies can also benefit from establishing direct relationships with regional industrial clusters, universities and local administrations, it observed.

For the United Kingdom, the initiative also addresses a longstanding domestic challenge: ensuring that the benefits of international trade extend beyond London and the South East.

Northern England possesses substantial strengths in advanced manufacturing, engineering, technology, higher education, clean energy, and creative industries. Yet international perceptions of Britain’s economy often remain disproportionately associated with its capital.

The India mission offers an opportunity to challenge that imbalance by positioning northern cities and industrial clusters as destinations for Indian investment and collaboration.

This approach is particularly relevant for Indian states seeking to strengthen exports, attract technology partnerships and diversify international investment. Punjab and Haryana provide an instructive example.

Earlier Northern Powerhouse initiatives included engagement with Punjab, Karnataka, and Delhi. British diplomatic representatives in Chandigarh subsequently highlighted progress in education, skills development and exchanges involving students and businesses.

A stakeholder consultation organised by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Chandigarh in June highlighted opportunities arising from India’s expanding network of free trade agreements. Among the sectors identified as having export potential for Punjab and Haryana were textiles, apparel, engineering goods, agriculture, food processing, pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Several of these industries align with the capabilities and commercial interests of northern England.

For example, Punjab’s manufacturing enterprises could explore partnerships involving specialised engineering, industrial technology and advanced production systems. Textile businesses could examine opportunities for technology transfer, product development and access to new distribution networks. Universities and technical institutions could collaborate on vocational education, research and industry-oriented skills programmes.

Clean energy and sustainable industrial development offer another promising area of cooperation, particularly as businesses in both countries respond to changing environmental requirements and the transition towards lower-carbon production, the article added.

--IANS

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