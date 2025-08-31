Honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from PM Modi: Cheteshwar Pujara

New Delhi, Aug 31 (IANS) Former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a letter lauding his cricketing glories and wishing him best for his future endeavours following his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket.

"I was honoured to receive a letter of appreciation on my retirement from our Honourable Prime Minister. The warm sentiments expressed are much appreciated. While I venture into my second innings, I cherish every memory on the field, and all the love and appreciation I have received. Thank you Sir," Pujara wrote while sharing the letter on X.

Pujara announced his retirement on August 24, ending a stellar career worth 103 Tests and 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60. He also played five ODIs in his international cricket career and last featured for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval.

Apart from being India’s eighth-highest run-getter in Tests, Pujara also amassed an astounding 21,301 first-class runs and was a part of Saurashtra’s team winning Ranji Trophy in 2019/20.

Praising his contribution to Indian cricket, PM Modi wrote in the letter, "In an age dominated by shorter formats of cricket, you were a reminder of the beauty of the longer format of the game. Your unflappable temperament and ability to bat long hours with great concentration made you the fulcrum of the Indian batting line-up.

"Your outstanding cricketing career is dotted with moments of remarkable skill and resolve, especially in challenging conditions overseas.

For example, fans will always remember instances like the tests in Australia, when you laid the foundation for India's historic first-ever series win on Australian soil! Standing tall against one of the most potent bowling attacks, you showed what it meant to shoulder responsibility for the team.

"There have been many series victories, centuries, double centuries and accolades in your career. But no numbers can capture the sense of calm that your presence gave to fans and teammates, that the team's fate was in safe hands. This is truly your abiding legacy that goes beyond mere numbers."

The Prime Minister acknowledged the sacrifice made by his family and extended wishes for his future endeavours.

"I am sure that your father, a cricketer himself as well as your mentor, is proud of you. Puja and Aditi must be delighted to be able to spend more time with you. They have all made great sacrifices to support you along the way," he wrote in the letter.

"Beyond the field, your in-depth analysis as a commentator continues to add great value to cricket enthusiasts, who look forward to hearing your insights. I am confident that you will keep yourself associated with the game and inspire budding cricketers."

--IANS

ab/