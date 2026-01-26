Hockey India congratulates Savita Punia, Baldev Singh on conferment of Padma Shri

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Hockey India on Monday congratulated Indian women’s hockey legend Savita Punia and former India international Baldev Singh on receiving the prestigious Padma Shri award, honouring their exceptional contributions to Indian hockey and sports overall.

A key figure in Indian hockey, Savita debuted at the senior international level at age 20 and has since become one of the top goalkeepers globally. Known for her calmness, reliability, and leadership, she has played a central role in India’s rise on the international scene over the last decade.

In 2025, she joined an exclusive group by becoming the second Indian goalkeeper, after PR Sreejesh, to reach 300 international caps, highlighting her enduring skill and consistency at the elite level.

She also significantly contributed to India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, a milestone that raised the profile of Indian women’s hockey globally. Her experience and presence as a goalkeeper were crucial during the Rio 2016 Olympics and the 2018 Hockey Women’s World Cup, where India advanced to the Quarter-Finals.

Savita, a former captain of India's Women’s Hockey Team, guided the team to numerous notable successes, such as winning a Bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games and securing victory at the FIH Nations Cup.

Her leadership also helped India achieve consecutive Gold medals at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in 2023 and 2024, highlighting the team’s rising dominance across Asia.

In 2018, Savita was honoured with the Arjuna Award in recognition of her excellence. She has also received the Hockey India Balbir Singh Senior Award for Player of the Year twice, in 2022 and 2023. Her exceptional skills as a goalkeeper have earned her the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year award for three consecutive seasons: 2020–21, 2021–22, and 2022–23.

Baldev Singh, a former Indian international, has been honoured for his exceptional contributions to the sport as both a player and coach. He competed for India at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and participated in three Hockey World Cups: Barcelona in 1971, where India secured the Bronze medal; Amsterdam in 1973, finishing with the Silver medal; and Buenos Aires in 1978. Additionally, he was part of the Indian teams that earned Silver medals at the Asian Games in 1970 and 1974.

After retiring as a player, Baldev became a highly influential coach in Indian hockey. He has mentored many players who later represented India at the top level. Notable proteges include Olympic medalist and ex-drag flicker Sandeep Singh, former Indian women’s team Captain Rani Rampal, as well as Didar Singh, Sanjeev Kumar Dang, Harpal Singh, and Navjot Kaur.

He was previously awarded the Dronacharya Award for his significant contributions to coaching and player development 2009.

Congratulating the duo, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said, “The Padma Shri for Savita and Shri Baldev Singh is a moment of immense pride for the entire hockey fraternity. Savita has redefined goalkeeping standards in world hockey and has been a star in every sense for the Indian women’s team.

Her achievement of more than 300 international caps speaks volumes about her dedication and excellence. Baldev Singh’s legacy as a player and a coach is unparalleled — generations of Indian hockey players have benefited from his knowledge, discipline and vision.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “Savita’s journey reflects the power of dedication and perseverance, and her achievements continue to inspire young athletes across the country.

Baldev has devoted his life to nurturing talent and building Indian hockey from the grassroots to the international stage. This honour is richly deserved and recognises decades of selfless service to the sport.”

--IANS

vi/bc