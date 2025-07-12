July 12, 2025 7:17 PM हिंदी

Hockey: India A defeat France, win third consecutive game on Europe tour

India A men’s hockey team defeats France, wins third consecutive game on their Europe tour in Eindhoven (Netherlands). Photo credit: Hockey India

Eindhoven (Netherlands), July 12 (IANS) The India A men’s hockey team continued to show good form and registered yet another important win on their tour of Europe, as they defeated France 3-2, in their third game of the tour, at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood, in Eindhoven.

Aditya Arjun Lalge and Boby Singh Dhami scored the goals for the India A men’s hockey team.

The India A men’s hockey team saw the forward Aditya Arjun Lalge score a couple of goals while his teammate Boby Singh Dhami also made his way onto the scoresheet. Aditya Arjun Lalge scored the first goal, after which he converted a PC as well. Boby Singh Dhami got the third goal for India, as they walked off with the win. Meanwhile, for France, both goals were scored by Clement.

Reflecting on the third consecutive win, coach Shivendra Singh said, “The India A men’s hockey team has been working very hard behind the scenes in preparation for this tour, and it is great to see things working out as well as they have on the field. We have a few more games to go on this tour, and I am confident that the team will keep up the good work and build on the momentum.”

This was the India A men’s hockey team’s third win on the tour in as many games. The India A men’s hockey team will take on France on Sunday at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven. The India A Men’s Hockey Team still have a total of five games to play on their tour of Europe.

Led by captain Sanjay and Vice-Captain Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, India 'A' are scheduled to play eight matches in total across three cities in Europe. While India A will play two matches each against Ireland, France, and the Netherlands in Eindhoven (Netherlands), they will play one match each against England and Belgium in Amstelveen (Netherlands) and Antwerp (Belgium), respectively.

These matches are expected to test the depth and readiness of players as the national setup looks to build a stronger talent pool for the Indian senior team.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

