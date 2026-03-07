HM Amit Shah to visit Haridwar today, review development exhibition

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Bairagi Camp in Haridwar on Saturday to review exhibitions highlighting Uttarakhand’s development works and public welfare initiatives and address a public gathering.

The event will be attended by Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, state ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, public representatives and senior officials.

According to an official release, the Union Minister will tour a special exhibition organised at Bairagi Camp, showcasing key development projects, public welfare schemes, and major policy decisions implemented in the state over the past four years under the leadership of Chief Minister Dhami.

The exhibition has been designed to present a comprehensive overview of the state government’s initiatives across different sectors, including infrastructure development, social welfare programmes and governance reforms. Various departments of the state government have set up stalls displaying visual materials, such as photographs, models, and informational panels, highlighting the transformation witnessed in Uttarakhand in recent years.

Officials said the exhibition will also focus on the government’s efforts to strengthen good governance, transparency and citizen-centric service delivery in the state. Through the displays and presentations, visitors will be able to gain a clearer understanding of the development journey of Uttarakhand and the initiatives undertaken to improve public services.

In addition to the development exhibition, a state-level exhibition themed: "Nyaya Sanhita" will also be organised at Bairagi Camp from March 7 to March 9, 2026. The programme aims to create public awareness about the implementation and provisions of the new legal codes introduced by the Government of India.

The exhibition will highlight the key features of the recently enacted laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

The exhibitions and public outreach programmes are expected to attract a large number of visitors and provide citizens with an opportunity to learn more about the state’s development initiatives as well as the new criminal justice framework being implemented across the country.

The Union Home Minister will later depart from Bairagi Camp and proceed to the Godwin Hotel in Haridwar, where he will participate in a meeting.

