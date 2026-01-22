HM Amit Shah to launch cuisine popularisation scheme in Lucknow on Jan 24

New Delhi, Jan 22 (IANS) Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will address the ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ celebrations as the Chief Guest on January 24 in Lucknow and launch a scheme to popularise each district’s local cuisine, said an official on Thursday.

At the programme to be held at Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Lucknow, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the ‘One District One Cuisine’ (ODOC) scheme.

“Under this scheme, the distinctive traditional cuisine of each district of Uttar Pradesh will be identified and linked with quality improvement, branding, and market access, so that local flavours gain not only regional but also national and global recognition,” said an official statement.

During the ‘Uttar Pradesh Day’ celebrations, HM Amit Shah will also inaugurate the Sardar Patel Industrial Zone Programme.

He will present awards to districts that have performed excellently under the Uttar Pradesh Government’s CM YUVA (Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Yojana) scheme, and along with this, he will also confer the Uttar Pradesh Gaurav Samman 2025-26.

On Thursday, the Union Home Minister addressed the “Centenary Year Celebration 2026” organised by “Akhil Vishwa Gayatri Parivar” in Haridwar (Uttarakhand) on the occasion of the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on X, “Participated in the 'Centenary Year Celebration 2026' organised by the All World Gayatri Family in the august presence of the Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji at Baidyanath Island, Haridwar.”

“In the programme, the Hon'ble Shri Amit Shah ji, while shedding light on the spiritual significance of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, said that the moment one sets foot here, one experiences the energy of thousands of years of penance,” he said.

He stated that Haridwar has been the land of penance for the Saptarishis, where saints showed humanity the path to spiritual awakening.

Additionally, while mentioning the centenary year of the Gayatri Family, he said that the completion of 100 years of the unbroken flame, revered Mother Bhagwati Devi Sharma, and Gurudev Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya ji's penance is not ordinary, but a symbol of society's renaissance and the expansion of new consciousness, said CM Dhami.

