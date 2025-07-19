HM Amit Shah applauds Dhami govt as Rs 1 lakh crore investments take ground in Uttarakhand (Lead)

Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, July 19 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government for achieving what he called a “remarkable feat of governance, commitment, and execution.”

Speaking at the grand Uttarakhand Nivesh (Investment) Utsav 2025, held at the Sports Stadium in Rudrapur, Shah lauded the state for successfully grounding investment projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, just 18 months after signing MoUs worth Rs 3.56 lakh crore during the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023.

Describing Uttarakhand as central to India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the Home Minister said that the Dhami government was working with “transparency in policy, speed in implementation, and vision for long-term development.”

The event was not just a celebration of investment, but also a testimony to political will and effective administration.

He commended the Dhami government’s resolve in translating investment commitments into reality.

“When I attended the summit in 2023, I told the Chief Minister that the real test will not be in signing MoUs, but in grounding them. Today, despite all odds, Rs 1 lakh crore worth of investments are now on the ground. That is real leadership,” Shah said, amidst applause from industry leaders, officials, and public representatives.

The grounded projects are expected to create over 81,000 direct jobs, while associated industries and support systems could generate an additional 2.5 lakh indirect employment opportunities, marking a significant leap toward industrial self-reliance in the hill state.

On this occasion, Shah also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 20 development projects worth Rs 1,342.84 crore. These included new correctional facilities, technical institutes, police housing projects, multi-level parking, upgraded road networks, a working women’s hostel, and a state-of-the-art homoeopathic medical college. These projects, spread across various districts, are aimed at improving urban and rural infrastructure while strengthening education, security, and public services.

The Home Minister further emphasised the economic rise of India under the Modi government over the last decade. He cited unprecedented growth in infrastructure, from national highways and rail electrification to new airports and rural roads.

Shah highlighted that India, which was the world’s 11th largest economy during Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure, has now become the 4th largest economy globally, and is poised to rise to third place by 2027.

He described this as a result of Prime Minister Modi’s balanced vision - that the poor must not be left behind even as infrastructure scales new heights. Citing the example of over 25 crore Indians being lifted out of poverty, Shah listed out major welfare achievements including five kilograms of free ration to the poor, five lakh rupees of free medical care under Ayushman Bharat, clean drinking water through tap connections to 16 crore households, construction of 12 crore toilets, 13 crore LPG connections, and electricity to three crore homes.

Bringing his speech back to Uttarakhand, Shah said, “A developed India by 2047 is only possible if states like Uttarakhand also achieve developed-state status. This land of Char Dham, Panch Kedar, and Panch Prayag is not just spiritually significant, but also strategically crucial to India’s overall development.”

He assured that the central government would leave no stone unturned in supporting Uttarakhand’s progress. Highlighting infrastructure commitments, he recalled how the Centre stood firm in the Supreme Court to defend the All-Weather Road project, ensuring year-round connectivity to pilgrimage routes. He also mentioned the ropeway projects for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, and how these would transform the state’s tourism and logistics landscape.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, welcoming Shah and addressing the gathering, said the Rs 1 lakh crore grounded investments were a testament to Uttarakhand’s potential and policy transformation. “This is not just about money; this is about the inclusive growth of our state. It reflects our state’s rising entrepreneurship, dynamic investment ecosystem, and public participation,” he said.

CM Dhami emphasised that the projects grounded so far spanned energy, industry, housing, tourism, education, and allied sectors. He noted that Uttarakhand had already made its mark in national rankings for ease of doing business and startup performance and was now moving swiftly toward becoming an industrial hub that aligns with ecological balance and sustainable development.

The Chief Minister highlighted the state’s policy ecosystem, which includes over 30 dedicated sectoral policies - covering MSMEs, logistics, startups, wellness, film production, and more. New-age infrastructure like the Aroma Park in Kashipur, the Plastic Park in Sitarganj, and an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster were all operational, he said.

He also outlined future-ready initiatives such as the Multi-Modal Logistics Park in Pantnagar and the proposed Industrial Smart City in Khurpia Farm, which is being developed with an estimated investment of over Rs 1,300 crore.

Dhami announced that a Rs 200 crore venture fund had been launched to support startups, and that over 260 business services were now available online to simplify approvals and reduce red tape.

Echoing the theme of holistic development, Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored that the Centre had given Uttarakhand over Rs 1.86 lakh crore in the last 10 years, which is more than 3.5 times the assistance given in previous decades. This includes Rs 31,000 crore for roads, Rs 40,000 crore for rail projects, and Rs 100 crore for aviation infrastructure.

“This is the Modi government’s commitment to cooperative federalism and strong states,” he said.

Industry leaders and stakeholders also spoke on the occasion. Baba Ramdev, founder of Patanjali Group, called Uttarakhand “the crown of Bharat Mata” and said it was destined to lead in wellness, organic farming, and renewable energy.

He praised the Dhami government for its progressive wellness policy and for promoting solar and hydropower initiatives. He also lauded the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

Dr. Sunil Rai, President of UPES, highlighted the transformation in the education sector, improved connectivity, and availability of world-class research facilities in Uttarakhand. He said this had made the state a preferred destination for educational investment.

Industrialist Pawan Agarwal of Naini Papers spoke about sustainable production methods, including paper manufacturing using sugarcane residue and agri-based wood, which supports both farmers and the environment. His new plant, he added, had created 300 new jobs and set a model for eco-conscious industry.

--IANS

brt/dan