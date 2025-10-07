Hina Khan, Isha Malviya recreate Madhuri Dixit-Salman Khan's iconic song from “Hum Aapke Hain Kaun”

Mumbai, Oct 7, (IANS) Reality television turned festive as Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani tied the knot on their show “Pati Patni Aur Panga”. The wedding festivities, filled with music, dance, and traditional rituals, featured a unique performance where television stars recreated one of Bollywood's most iconic wedding tracks.

Hina and Isha Malviya were seen enacting Madhuri Dixit's role in the song "Joote Do Paise Do" from the super-hit movie "Hum Aap Ke Hain Kaun", while Gurmeet Chaudhary and Fahad Ahmad stepped into Salman Khan's shoes for a special performance. Their lively act brought back nostalgia and added to the celebratory mood of the wedding.

The fun video reel was shared on the host's channel on their social media account. The episode also highlighted the traditional “Jute Chupai Rasam”, hiding the groom's shoes, which is an integral part of Indian wedding customs. For the uninitiated, Hina Khan and Isha Malviya, who represented the bride Avika's side, revealed that they successfully hid the groom's shoes and managed to secure Rs. 1,10,000 in return from the groom's side.

The playful negotiation is a staple of the wedding festivities, and the high sum further fuelled excitement among participants and viewers alike. Talking about the wedding of Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani on the show added a special layer of authenticity and drama to the reality series. Avika, after her wedding, was seen planting her mangalsutra for the paparazzi present outside the venue.

The actress looked gorgeous in her red lehenga and heavy green ornaments. While weddings on screen have always intrigued audiences, this was not the first time a real-life couple exchanged vows on a reality show.

Earlier during Bigg Boss 4 in 2010, Sara Ali Khan and Ali Merchant also got married inside the house, in a much-talked-about ceremony that sparked widespread conversations.

