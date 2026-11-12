Himesh Reshammiya: Whenever I compose song, I’m reminded of my father

Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Himesh Reshammiya, filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and actor Ayushmann Khurrana came together to talk about the music of their upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya. While discussing the story behind one of the film’s compositions, the music composer became emotional as he remembered his father.

Reacting to Himesh’s emotional expression, Ayushmann said, “Main yeh kehna chahta hoon ki HR ki aankhon mein aansu hain. Inko emotional maine pehli baar dekha hai.”

(I want to say that there are tears in HR’s eyes. This is the first time I have seen him get emotional)

Himesh responded by sharing how composing songs often brings back memories of his father. He said, “Nahi, jab bhi yeh gaana banata hoon, Sooraj ji ko bhi pata hai ki mujhe mere dad yaad aate hain. I love him! Naam mera hai, kaam mere father ka hai.”

(No, whenever I compose song, Sooraj ji knows that I am reminded of my father. I love him! The name is mine, but the work is my father’s)

Sooraj further revealed the story behind the film’s title. He explained that when Himesh asked where the word ‘mol’ came from, he referred to Meera ji’s bhajan, where Giridhar is accepted with love and devotion. Recalling that evening around sunset, he shared that it was during this conversation that the title Yeh Prem Mol Liya came to him, and Himesh went on to create the composition.

Himesh said, “Sooraj ji ko maine dekha hai, Sooraj ji jis tarah se explain karte hain, itna interactive Aur jo gaana hai, woh Saraswati Mata ki kripa hai, logon ka pyaar hai, aashirwad hai. Bahut dost, poori media ka aashirwad hai, sabka pyaar hai. Kyunki yeh jo notes hain, yeh sab akele talent se nahi, koi uparwale ka aashirwad hai.”

(I have seen Sooraj ji and the way he explains things; he is so interactive. And this song is a blessing from Goddess Saraswati, and a result of people's love and blessings. There are so many friends, the entire media's blessings and everyone's love. Because these notes are not the result of talent alone; they are also a blessing from the Almighty)

Ayushmann also recalled visiting Himesh’s home and listening to the composition, sharing how deeply the moment had moved him.

He said, “Main Himesh ji ke ghar gaya tha aur composition suni thi. Himesh ji ki aankhon mein aur meri aankhon mein aansu the. Aur yeh Himesh ji kehte hain ki papa ne kiya, matlab it was so beautiful. I also lost my father two years back, toh I could relate ki papa ka aashirwad kitna maayne rakhta hai. Jinke bhi maa-baap hain, unko cherish kijiye.”

(I had visited Himesh ji’s house and listened to the composition. There were tears in both Himesh ji’s eyes and mine. And when Himesh ji says that his father did it, it was just so beautiful. I also lost my father two years ago, so I could relate to how much a father’s blessings mean. Those who still have their parents should cherish them)

Sooraj Barjatya also spoke about the overwhelming response to the film’s music. Despite having worked on several films and created 60–70 songs, he shared that he had rarely witnessed a song receiving so much love even before its release.

Himesh echoed the sentiment, reflecting on the expectations following their previous collaboration, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He shared that while the success of the earlier film brought its own expectations, the love and appreciation coming in for Yeh Prem Mol Liya had been overwhelming.

He credited the blessings of his parents, the entire film team, and the audience for making the music special.

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--IANS

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