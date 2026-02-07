Himesh Reshammiya reflects on the music & dialogues of 'Badass Ravi Kumar' as it turns 1

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Singer, composer, and actor Himesh Reshammiya decided to reflect on the music and dialogues of his musical spoof "Badass Ravi Kumar", as the drama completed a year of release on Saturday.

He took the opportunity to thank the movie buffs for all the affection they have shown towards the movie.

Commemorating the occasion, Reshammiya decided to treat the netizens with a fun dialogue from "Badass Ravi Kumar".

He also penned a gratitude note on social media that read, "Jai MATADI Let’s Rock, Thanks for all the love you have given to #BADASSRAVIKUMAR one year and the trackion on the film , it’s music and dialogues is still growing each day on all platforms , concerts , commercials etc stay tuned for it’s return and some massive updates , lots of love here is just a glimpse of another super dialogue from the movie @himeshreshammiyamelodies (sic)."

Backed by Reshammiya under his home banner Himesh Reshammiya Melodies, the project has Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead, along with Prabhu Deva, Simona J, Kirti Kulhari, Sunny Leone, Saurabh Sachdeva, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, Manish Wadhwa, Rajesh Sharma, Pawan Malhotra, Mohan Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Navneet Nishan, Raza Murad, and Prashant Narayanan playing significant characters.

The movie is a spin-off of the singer's 2014 outing "The Xposé" . It is also the second installment in The Xposé Universe.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, the music has been provided by Reshammiya, with Manoj Soni looking after the camera work.

Ganesh Acharya was a part of the team as the choreographer, whereas Rameshwar S. Bhagat headed the editing department.

Released on 7 February 2025, "Badass Ravi Kumar" failed to perform at the box office.

Reshammiya stepped into acting with the film "Aap Kaa Surroor " back in 2007.

--IANS

pm/